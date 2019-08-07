Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Elders Ltd    ELD   AU000000ELD6

ELDERS LTD

(ELD)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/09
6.75 AUD   -1.03%
05:36aELDERS : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window
PU
08/07ELDERS : Completion of Retail Entitlement Offer Opens in a new Window
PU
08/07ELDERS : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Elders : Completion of Retail Entitlement Offer Opens in a new Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 08:49pm EDT

8 August 2019

ASX & Media Release

Not for release to US wire services or distribution in the United States

ELDERS SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES THE RETAIL ENTITLEMENT OFFER

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) (Elders) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the retail offer component (Retail Entitlement Offer) of its fully underwritten 1 for 6.7 pro rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer) of new fully paid Elders ordinary shares (New Shares) announced on 15 July 2019.

The Retail Entitlement Offer was very well supported by eligible Elders retail shareholders. Eligible retail shareholders applied for approximately A$26 million pursuant to their entitlements (representing a take up rate of approximately 70%). Applications under the Retail Top-Up Facility were $6.7 million after scale back in accordance with the terms of the Entitlement Offer, increasing the total take-up from eligible Elders retail shareholders to $32.7 million (representing a total take up rate of approximately 87%). The shortfall stock will be allotted to sub-underwriters of the Entitlement Offer.

Completion of the Retail Entitlement Offer represents the final stage of Elders' approximately A$137 million equity raising. The institutional placement and the institutional offer component of the Entitlement Offer closed on 16 July 2019, raising gross proceeds of approximately $100 million.

The New Shares to be issued under the Retail Entitlement Offer will rank equally with existing Elders ordinary shares in all respects from the date of their issue. The settlement date for New Shares to be issued under the Retail Entitlement Offer is expected to be Friday, 9 August 2019. New Shares are expected to be issued on Monday, 12 August 2019 and commence trading on the ASX on Tuesday, 13 August 2019.

MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Meagan Burbidge, Elders Communications, m: 0417 841 092, e: meagan.burbidge@elders.com.au

Important Notice

This announcement has been prepared for publication in Australia and may not be released to US wire services or distributed in the United States. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any securities described in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 as amended (the "US Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements under the US Securities Act and applicable US state securities laws.

1

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 00:49:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELDERS LTD
05:36aELDERS : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window
PU
08/07ELDERS : Completion of Retail Entitlement Offer Opens in a new Window
PU
08/07ELDERS : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window
PU
07/17ELDERS LTD : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 5.55 AUD for 6.7 existing shares
FA
06/30ELDERS : Embracing change, investing in human capital and agri-innovation
PU
06/24ELDERS : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window
PU
06/23ELDERS : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window
PU
06/21ELDERS : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window
PU
06/21ELDERS : Recognising dedication with One Elders – announcing the winners f..
PU
06/20ELDERS : Pre-calving and pre-lambing nutrition for ewes and cows
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 654 M
EBIT 2019 72,2 M
Net income 2019 60,6 M
Debt 2019 150 M
Yield 2019 2,63%
P/E ratio 2019 13,3x
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,60x
EV / Sales2020 0,54x
Capitalization 838 M
Chart ELDERS LTD
Duration : Period :
Elders Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELDERS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,50  AUD
Last Close Price 6,75  AUD
Spread / Highest target 22,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Charles Allison Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Michael Geoffrey Carroll Chairman
Richard I. Davey Chief Financial Officer
Ian Wilton Independent Non-Executive Director
Robyn Clubb Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELDERS LTD-0.33%577
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO LTD--.--%32 251
MUYUAN FOODS CO LTD--.--%22 399
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC-9.14%9 737
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.--.--%7 384
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED--.--%6 957
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group