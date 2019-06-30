Elders : Embracing change, investing in human capital and agri-innovation

The only constant in agriculture is change. It's a mantra that encapsulates both the challenges and opportunities that face Australian grain growers.

Growers face change in terms of climate, farming practice and systems, and regional community structures. 'Patchy' seasons are the new normal, and continued productivity growth is becoming harder to achieve.

Ingenuity and agility has always been central to Australian grain growers' success. Elders understands this necessity for grain growers.

We've been creating value in farmers' businesses by fostering practical innovation and cultivating productivity for 180 years.

To continue to deliver value, we know that we must change alongside our customers.

That's why we're investing heavily in technical services support for customers and industry, helping farmers to adopt research, technology and data based insights that will extract productivity and profitability in their businesses.

Our new arm of fully independent and industry recognised Thomas Elder Consulting (TEC) consultants takes the next step for growers needing specialist expertise.

These best of breed consultants provide unrivalled technical excellence and whole business advice for long term sustainability and profitability.

Our Thomas Elder Institute (TEI) puts Elders at the heart of agricultural collaboration, and will help our farming clients be more successful through the delivery and adoption of new technologies and farming practices.

The program establishes a place for collaboration between government, industry and tertiary institutions, and the provision of effective research, development and extension (RD&E).

Not only do we now better service the market, but by investing in our people, we are placing human capital at the centre of what we do.

Our Graduate Program, run by TEI, is unique as it provides a dedicated cross-sectoral learning environment for a future generation of leaders, before they choose their specialty and kick start their careers.

It's all about helping to make our staff the best they can be, ensuring we have better people that deliver better services to customers - Australia's farmers.

We're proud to sponsor the Australian Summer Grains Conference. It's another opportunity for our people to work with the farmers, researchers, RDCs and industry participants here.

As always, their brief will simply be to collaborate, learn and contribute, focusing on driving the innovation that will drive productivity growth.

They will have one guiding principal - what can they do to contribute to the bottom line of Australia's farmers, for now and into the future.

For more information about Elders' role in the grain industry, visit us at Australian Summer Grains 2019, 8-10 July or contact your local Elder branch.