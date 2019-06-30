Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Elders Ltd    ELD   AU000000ELD6

ELDERS LTD

(ELD)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/28
6.21 AUD   -0.96%
08:43pELDERS : Embracing change, investing in human capital and agri-innovation
PU
06/24ELDERS : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window
PU
06/23ELDERS : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Elders : Embracing change, investing in human capital and agri-innovation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/30/2019 | 08:43pm EDT

The only constant in agriculture is change. It's a mantra that encapsulates both the challenges and opportunities that face Australian grain growers.

Growers face change in terms of climate, farming practice and systems, and regional community structures. 'Patchy' seasons are the new normal, and continued productivity growth is becoming harder to achieve.

Ingenuity and agility has always been central to Australian grain growers' success. Elders understands this necessity for grain growers.

We've been creating value in farmers' businesses by fostering practical innovation and cultivating productivity for 180 years.

To continue to deliver value, we know that we must change alongside our customers.

That's why we're investing heavily in technical services support for customers and industry, helping farmers to adopt research, technology and data based insights that will extract productivity and profitability in their businesses.

Our new arm of fully independent and industry recognised Thomas Elder Consulting (TEC) consultants takes the next step for growers needing specialist expertise.

These best of breed consultants provide unrivalled technical excellence and whole business advice for long term sustainability and profitability.

Our Thomas Elder Institute (TEI) puts Elders at the heart of agricultural collaboration, and will help our farming clients be more successful through the delivery and adoption of new technologies and farming practices.

The program establishes a place for collaboration between government, industry and tertiary institutions, and the provision of effective research, development and extension (RD&E).

Not only do we now better service the market, but by investing in our people, we are placing human capital at the centre of what we do.

Our Graduate Program, run by TEI, is unique as it provides a dedicated cross-sectoral learning environment for a future generation of leaders, before they choose their specialty and kick start their careers.

It's all about helping to make our staff the best they can be, ensuring we have better people that deliver better services to customers - Australia's farmers.

We're proud to sponsor the Australian Summer Grains Conference. It's another opportunity for our people to work with the farmers, researchers, RDCs and industry participants here.

As always, their brief will simply be to collaborate, learn and contribute, focusing on driving the innovation that will drive productivity growth.

They will have one guiding principal - what can they do to contribute to the bottom line of Australia's farmers, for now and into the future.

For more information about Elders' role in the grain industry, visit us at Australian Summer Grains 2019, 8-10 July or contact your local Elder branch.

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 00:42:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELDERS LTD
08:43pELDERS : Embracing change, investing in human capital and agri-innovation
PU
06/24ELDERS : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window
PU
06/23ELDERS : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window
PU
06/21ELDERS : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window
PU
06/21ELDERS : Recognising dedication with One Elders – announcing the winners f..
PU
06/20ELDERS : Pre-calving and pre-lambing nutrition for ewes and cows
PU
06/18ELDERS : Presentation to Macquarie Emerging Leaders Forum Opens in a new Window
PU
06/18ELDERS : embracing positive change in horticulture sector
PU
06/12ELDERS : Update - Dividend/Distribution - ELD Opens in a new Window
PU
05/28ELDERS : Winter weight management for healthy weaners
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 633 M
EBIT 2019 71,3 M
Net income 2019 60,4 M
Debt 2019 199 M
Yield 2019 2,87%
P/E ratio 2019 12,35
P/E ratio 2020 11,06
EV / Sales 2019 0,57x
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
Capitalization 726 M
Chart ELDERS LTD
Duration : Period :
Elders Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELDERS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,28  AUD
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Charles Allison Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Michael Geoffrey Carroll Chairman
Richard I. Davey Chief Financial Officer
Ian Wilton Independent Non-Executive Director
Robyn Clubb Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELDERS LTD-12.04%510
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO LTD--.--%27 754
MUYUAN FOODS CO LTD--.--%17 858
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC-13.87%9 268
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.--.--%7 932
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED--.--%7 116
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About