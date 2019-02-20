Elders : Government support grants available for primary producers

In the face of an increasingly variable climate, state governments across Australia have established a range of drought support programs for farmers and primary producers.

These initiatives are available to drought-declared properties in Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland in the form of subsidies and rebates that cover water and on farm infrastructure for animal welfare needs.

The accessibility of rebates is subject to funds being available and applicants meeting eligibility criteria, as set out by each scheme, so it is recommended that primary producers seek advice and apply before funding runs out.

To find out more and see if you're eligible to apply, take a look at the table below which summarises key information on the grants available in your state.