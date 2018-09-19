Elders : Meet the Team – Livestock Production

Name: Rochelle Gaffey
Role: Livestock Production Advisor
Location: Elders West Wyalong
Time at Elders: 4 ½ years
Areas of specialty: Livestock production, animal health and nutrition.
The most rewarding part of my role is: Being able to provide personalized solutions to farmer's inquiries in order to benefit their business while also providing a network of support in difficult circumstances.
Wearing a pink shirt means: Representing a company that promotes the Australian farmer.
Name: Emma Shattock
Role: Livestock Production Advisor
Location: Central, Northern and Western SA, Based at Burra
Time at Elders: 5 ½ years
Areas of specialty: Sheep nutrition, including feedlot and ewe management
The most rewarding part of my role is: Seeing the results - increased lambing percentages and better feed conversion efficiencies leading to higher overall profits for producers.
Wearing a pink shirt means: Having the backing of a huge Australia wide-network with a strong history and reputation in the Agriculture industry.
