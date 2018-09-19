Log in
Elders : Meet the Team – Livestock Production

09/19/2018 | 04:08am CEST

Name: Rochelle Gaffey

Role: Livestock Production Advisor

Location: Elders West Wyalong

Time at Elders: 4 ½ years

Areas of specialty: Livestock production, animal health and nutrition.

The most rewarding part of my role is: Being able to provide personalized solutions to farmer's inquiries in order to benefit their business while also providing a network of support in difficult circumstances.

Wearing a pink shirt means: Representing a company that promotes the Australian farmer.

Name: Emma Shattock

Role: Livestock Production Advisor

Location: Central, Northern and Western SA, Based at Burra

Time at Elders: 5 ½ years

Areas of specialty: Sheep nutrition, including feedlot and ewe management

The most rewarding part of my role is: Seeing the results - increased lambing percentages and better feed conversion efficiencies leading to higher overall profits for producers.

Wearing a pink shirt means: Having the backing of a huge Australia wide-network with a strong history and reputation in the Agriculture industry.

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 02:07:01 UTC
