Elders : Meet the Team – Livestock Production

The most rewarding part of my role is: Being able to provide personalized solutions to farmer's inquiries in order to benefit their business while also providing a network of support in difficult circumstances.

Name: Emma Shattock

Role: Livestock Production Advisor

Location: Central, Northern and Western SA, Based at Burra

Time at Elders: 5 ½ years

Areas of specialty: Sheep nutrition, including feedlot and ewe management

The most rewarding part of my role is: Seeing the results - increased lambing percentages and better feed conversion efficiencies leading to higher overall profits for producers.

Wearing a pink shirt means: Having the backing of a huge Australia wide-network with a strong history and reputation in the Agriculture industry.