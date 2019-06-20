Log in
ELDERS LTD

(ELD)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/20
6.31 AUD   -0.47%
Elders : Pre-calving and pre-lambing nutrition for ewes and cows

06/20/2019

Condition score of livestock is the number one driver of profit. Many factors can affect what condition score ewes or cows are currently in, such as feed on offer (FOO), supplementary feeding rates and quality, and current nutritional demand. As we approach calving or lambing, it's important to carefully manage each factor to maximise growth.

Prior to lambing, a ewe's nutritional requirements increase but do not peak until 2-3 weeks into lactation. This explains why it is so important to have our breeders in Condition Score 3 - 3.3 at lambing/calving, especially for multiple bearing ewes. A single condition score can equate to an extra 15-20% more lambs at marking time, consequently having direct effects on profitability.

During lactation, the nutritional demand peaks, with twin bearing 65kg Merino ewes requiring the equivalent of almost 3kg of barley per ewe a day, 20-30 days after lambing! This is a near impossible task, and again requires good nutritional management to get as close as possible to this, while also having the ewe in excellent condition for them to safely fill any gap.

If cows or ewes are in sub-ideal condition leading into calving/lambing, then we can expect greater lambing/calving difficulties, higher ewe mortalities, and reduced marking percentages and weaning weights. This potential loss more than outweighs the costs associated with maintaining cows/ewes in good condition from weaning to joining and right through to lambing.

The above highlights the importance of good nutrition being achieved, either by paddock feed, supplementary or both. Now is an important time for breeders to carefully manage nutrition to to ensure less difficulties with lambing/calving, lower mortality rates, and ultimately higher marking percentages and weaning weights.

For more information about weight management for ewes and cows, contact your local Elder Livestock Production Advisor. Elders' End of Financial Year Catalogue is now live offering savings on key animal health products, including weight management tools, supplements and troughs. Click here to view the catalogue and contact your local branch for further information.

The information contained in this article is general in nature and does not take into account your specific circumstances. Before undertaking any livestock management activities, you should contact your local Elders livestock production advisor.

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 02:13:11 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 628 M
EBIT 2019 72,2 M
Net income 2019 59,7 M
Debt 2019 199 M
Yield 2019 2,84%
P/E ratio 2019 12,60
P/E ratio 2020 11,29
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
Capitalization 740 M
Chart ELDERS LTD
Duration : Period :
Elders Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELDERS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 7,09  AUD
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Charles Allison Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Michael Geoffrey Carroll Chairman
Richard I. Davey Chief Financial Officer
Ian Wilton Independent Non-Executive Director
Robyn Clubb Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELDERS LTD-10.20%443
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO LTD--.--%30 125
MUYUAN FOODS CO LTD--.--%19 667
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC-16.64%8 812
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.--.--%7 620
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED--.--%6 979
