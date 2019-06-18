Elders : Presentation to Macquarie Emerging Leaders Forum Opens in a new Window

19 June 2019
Presentation to Macquarie Emerging Leaders Forum
Attached is a copy of the presentation given by Mark Allison to the Macquarie Emerging Leaders Forum today in Melbourne.
Peter Hastings
Company Secretary
1
Elders Limited
Macquarie Emerging Leaders Forum
Melbourne
19 June 2019
Disclaimer and important information
Forward looking statements
This presentation is prepared for informational purposes only. It contains forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with the agriculture industry of which, many are beyond the control of Elders.
Elders' future financial results will be highly dependent on the outlook and prospect of the Australian farm sector, and the values and volume growth in internationally traded livestock and fibre. Financial performance for the operations is heavily reliant on, but not limited to, the following factors: weather and rainfall conditions; commodity prices and international trade relations. Whilst every endeavour has been made to ensure the reasonableness of forward looking statements contained in this presentation, they do not constitute a representation and no reliance should be placed on those statements.
Non-IFRS information
This presentation refers to and discusses underlying profit to enable analysis of like-for-like performance between periods, excluding the impact of discontinued operations or events which are not related to ongoing operating performance. Underlying profit measures reported by the Company have been calculated in accordance with the FINSIA/AICD principles for the reporting of underlying profit. Underlying profit is non-IFRS financial information and has not been subject to review by the external auditors, but is derived from audited accounts by removing the impact of discontinued operations and items not considered to be related to ongoing operating performance.
Agenda
-
Business Model
-
Financial Progress FY14 to FY19
-
Eight Point Plan to FY20
-
Digital and Technology Focus
-
Balanced Growth to FY20
-
Strategic Gaps
-
Industry Market and Outlook
-
Summary
Business Model
|
Retail products
|
|
Agency services
|
|
|
|
Real estate services
|
|
Financial services
|
|
|
|
Digital and technical
|
|
Feed and processing
|
services
|
|
services
|
|
|
Farm supplies
Fertiliser
$1.1bn retail sales
716k tonnes fertiliser
Livestock
Wool
Grain
9.9m head sheep
1.5m head cattle
Farmland
Residential
Property management
Franchise
$1bn farmland sales
$710m residential sales
Agri-finance
Insurance
$3.0bn loan book1
$1.6bn deposit book1
Fee for service
Auctions plus (50%)
Elders Weather
Killara Feedlot
Elders Indonesia2
Elders China
8,287 properties under management
44k grain tonnes
FY18 gross margin contribution
$689.9m gross written premium1
|
1 Principal positions are held by Rural Bank, StockCo and Elders insurance (QBE subsidiary respectively).
|
|
|
2
|
Indonesia feedlot and abattoir sold 1 Oct 2018.
|
Based on FY18 full year statistics
|
4
|
3
|
Existing agronomic activity presented within Retail margin, and Auctions Plus in Agency margin.
|
|
|
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Elders Ltd. published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 03:18:06 UTC