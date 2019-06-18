Elders : Presentation to Macquarie Emerging Leaders Forum Opens in a new Window

Log in
Elders : Presentation to Macquarie Emerging Leaders Forum

06/18/2019 | 11:19pm EDT

19 June 2019

Presentation to Macquarie Emerging Leaders Forum

Attached is a copy of the presentation given by Mark Allison to the Macquarie Emerging Leaders Forum today in Melbourne.

Peter Hastings

Company Secretary

1

Elders Limited

Macquarie Emerging Leaders Forum

Melbourne

19 June 2019

Disclaimer and important information

Forward looking statements

This presentation is prepared for informational purposes only. It contains forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with the agriculture industry of which, many are beyond the control of Elders.

Elders' future financial results will be highly dependent on the outlook and prospect of the Australian farm sector, and the values and volume growth in internationally traded livestock and fibre. Financial performance for the operations is heavily reliant on, but not limited to, the following factors: weather and rainfall conditions; commodity prices and international trade relations. Whilst every endeavour has been made to ensure the reasonableness of forward looking statements contained in this presentation, they do not constitute a representation and no reliance should be placed on those statements.

Non-IFRS information

This presentation refers to and discusses underlying profit to enable analysis of like-for-like performance between periods, excluding the impact of discontinued operations or events which are not related to ongoing operating performance. Underlying profit measures reported by the Company have been calculated in accordance with the FINSIA/AICD principles for the reporting of underlying profit. Underlying profit is non-IFRS financial information and has not been subject to review by the external auditors, but is derived from audited accounts by removing the impact of discontinued operations and items not considered to be related to ongoing operating performance.

2

Agenda

  • Business Model
  • Financial Progress FY14 to FY19
  • Eight Point Plan to FY20
  • Digital and Technology Focus
  • Balanced Growth to FY20
  • Strategic Gaps
  • Industry Market and Outlook
  • Summary

Business Model

Retail products

Agency services

Real estate services

Financial services

Digital and technical

Feed and processing

services

services

Farm supplies

Fertiliser

$1.1bn retail sales

716k tonnes fertiliser

Livestock

Wool

Grain

9.9m head sheep

1.5m head cattle

Farmland

Residential

Property management

Franchise

$1bn farmland sales

$710m residential sales

Agri-finance

Insurance

$3.0bn loan book1

$1.6bn deposit book1

Fee for service

Auctions plus (50%)

Elders Weather

694k head

Auctions

sheep

Killara Feedlot

Elders Indonesia2

Elders China

Killara

56k head

371k wool bales

8,287 properties under management

$71.7m StockCo book1

Plus

78k head

cattle

Indonesia2 $8.6m

sales

44k grain tonnes

FY18 gross margin contribution

128 franchises

$689.9m gross written premium1

Elders

190m hits

weather

China

$10.9m sales

42%

34%

9%

11%

n/a3

4%

1 Principal positions are held by Rural Bank, StockCo and Elders insurance (QBE subsidiary respectively).

2

Indonesia feedlot and abattoir sold 1 Oct 2018.

Based on FY18 full year statistics

4

3

Existing agronomic activity presented within Retail margin, and Auctions Plus in Agency margin.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 03:18:06 UTC
