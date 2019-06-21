Elders : Recognising dedication with One Elders – announcing the winners for May

The One Elders Awards program recognises and rewards employees and teams whose performance and safety outcomes, significantly contribute to business results and demonstrate our values-based culture. Each month Elders recognises high achievers in the areas of sales, operations and safety, who have demonstrated our values of integrity, customer focus, accountability, team work and innovation.

Our May winners of the One Elders Awards for demonstrating exceptional performance across sales and operations are Amanda Smith and Maddy Humphrey.

One Elders Sales Performance Award

Amanda Smith, Sales Support Officer at Midland has been awarded the One Elders Sales Performance Award.

Amanda was awarded the One Elders Sales Performance Award for her initiative and proactive approach to promoting a recent Rural Bank Term Deposit campaign. Amanda's work resulted in her securing some $30 million of Rural Bank Term Deposits for the Elders Midlands branch.

Amanda provides a personalised and local service approach to her prospective and existing clients to establish long term banking relationships with key decision makers; work that she continues to do today. Amanda said 'I take the time to research prospective clients to ensure I know who they are, address them personally, and follow them up to provide valuable product information, assistance and even visit them on premises'. Amanda and the Elders team at the Midland branch pride themselves in providing professional and personalised support to their clients.

Amanda's efforts and the outcomes she has achieved are appreciated by the Midland branch, the Elders network and her clients and her achievement gave rise to Amanda 'ringing the bell', the branch tradition to recognise sales success.

One Elders Operational Performance Award

Maddy Humphrey, Farm Supplies Sales Manager in Gatton has won the One Elders Operational Performance Award.

Maddy was awarded the Operational Performance Award for her inspirational work in supporting the Blackwood family during and after the sad passing of Jason Blackwood of Gatton, due to Melanoma. Maddy was instrumental in organising the Go-fund me page and auction night for the Blackwood family. With a goal of raising $10,000, it was through the amazing dedication of Elders staff, local community and client support, donations of catering and raffle prizes, that the Go-fund me page and auction raised over $60,000. The funds raised has gone to Jason's wife and children to help take the pressure of a grieving family.

Maddy said 'the whole experience was truly wonderful to witness and orchestrate. I am so proud of Elders supporting a family in need, the community showing such generosity and to see strangers' band together for a common goal to support a family who lost such an incredible man'.

Maddy's final comment was 'please get your skin checked'.

Elders provides its employees and immediate family members with access to free professional and confidential counselling services through its Employee Assistance Program with Assure; an invaluable service during times of loss or grief.