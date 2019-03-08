Elders : Revised Securities Dealing Policy Opens in a new Window

8 March 2019

Securities Trading Policy

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 12.10, attached is Elders Limited's (ASX:ELD) amended Securities Trading Policy.

The revised policy permits trading by Elders' employees and directors (and certain other people) at any time, subject to compliance with the terms of the policy and the law, which is not a blackout period. The policy which it replaces permitted trading only during three 6-week windows each twelve months. Elders considers the revised policy will provide employees and directors with greater opportunity to acquire Elders' fully paid ordinary shares, strengthening the alignment of interests with other ordinary shareholders.

Peter Hastings Company Secretary

Securities Dealing Policy

Elders Limited

Last approved by the Board on 6 March 2019

Who does the policy apply to?

Section 2 is a general description of the insider trading law. This section applies to all Elders' People.

Section 3 are additional rules imposed by Elders on dealing in Elders Securities. This section applies to all Elders People.

Section 4 are additional rules imposed on Elders' Designated Persons (see the definition section for who these people are). If you are not a Designated Person, you do not need to comply with this section.

Table of Contents 1. IntroductionPage

1.1 Purpose and objectives 2

1.2 Who does this Policy apply to? 2

1.3 What happens if this Policy is breached? 2

1.4 What are my responsibilities under this Policy? 2

2. Compliance with the Law

2.1 Insider trading prohibition 3

2.2 What is Inside Information? 3

2.3 Not limited to Elders information 4

2.4 Employee equity incentive schemes 4

3. Additional Elders Policies

3.1 Trading Windows 5

3.2 Short-term or speculative dealing 6

3.3 Blacklisted Securities 6

3.4 Participation in Elders employee equity incentive schemes 7

3.5 Participation in Elders savings schemes 7

3.6 Derivatives 7

3.7 Margin lending 8

4. Specific Requirements for Designated Persons

4.1 Designated Persons 9

4.2 Prior notification and approval procedure in relation to 9 Elders Securities

4.3 Confirmation of dealings in Elders Securities by directors 10

4.4 Dealings by Related Persons 10

4.5 Margin lending 11

5. Definitions 12

Attachment 1 14

1. Introduction

1.1 Purpose and objectives This document sets out the Elders' policy about dealing in Elders Securities (for example Elders shares), and some third party Securities, by Elders People. The objectives of this Policy are to: (a) provide a simple framework for dealing in Securities by Elders People that ensures that those dealings not only comply with the law, but also do not expose the Elders Person or Elders to reputational criticism; (b) require all Elders People comply with the law and Elders' rules in connection with dealing in Securities; (c) assist Elders to comply with its disclosure and reporting requirements. This Policy summarises the insider trading prohibition and sets out Elders' requirements in relation to dealings in Securities.

1.2 Who does this Policy apply to? This Policy applies to each Elders Group director, officer and employee, as well as each contractor and consultant to the Elders Group whose terms of engagement apply this Policy to them. Those people are referred to collectively as Elders People and individually as an Elders Person in this Policy. Each Elders Person is also referred to as you in this Policy. Additional responsibilities apply to Elders' directors, members of the Elders Executive Committee, and other Designated Persons. Those responsibilities are set out in this Policy. Some aspects of this Policy also extend to or affect Related Persons of Elders People, such as family members or companies, trusts and other entities controlled by them.

1.3 What happens if this Policy is breached? Insider trading is a criminal offence, which can attract penalties including fines and imprisonment. In addition to the consequences under law, if you fail to adhere to the requirements of this Policy you may face disciplinary action by Elders, including dismissal in serious cases.

1.4 What are my responsibilities under this Policy? You must ensure that you comply with both the law relating to insider trading and the requirements of this Policy. This Policy is only a general guide to the law. It is not legal advice. Please contact the Company Secretary and General Counsel if you do not understand this Policy or have questions in relation to it.

2. Compliance with the Insider Trading Law

2.1 Insider trading prohibition You must comply with laws governing the use of Inside Information, including obeying the prohibition on insider trading. This prohibition means that if you possess Inside Information in relation to Securities (whether of Elders or any other entity) you must not: • apply for, acquire or dispose of those Securities, or agree to do so; or • procure, encourage, incite or induce any other person (for example, a family member, friend, or family company or trust) to do any of the above things; or • directly or indirectly communicate the Inside Information to any other person, if you know, or ought reasonably to know, that the other person may use the information to do any of the above things. These restrictions apply to anything you do on your own behalf, or on behalf of another person. In addition, these restrictions apply even if another person does things on your behalf. For example, if a family member acquires Securities for you while you are in possession of Inside Information relating to those Securities, you may face insider trading liability.

2.2 What is Inside Information? Inside Information is information that is not generally available to the public and which, if it were generally available, a reasonable person would expect to have a material effect on the price or value of relevant Securities. Examples of information that might be Inside Information include information relating to:

•

financial performance;

•

a material acquisition or disposal;

•

an actual or proposed takeover or merger;

•

•

•

an actual or proposed change to capital structure; the entry into or termination of a material contract; or a material claim or other unexpected liability.

Information is 'generally available' if: