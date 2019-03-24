Elders : Summer sausage sizzles snag over $55,000 for charity

Throughout February, the sights, sounds and smells of an Aussie summer sausage sizzle were in the air as Elders hosted close to forty summer barbeques across Australia.

Communities across the country turned out in force to share an Aussie snag and raise valuable funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS).

Over the course of Elders Big BBQ Month, over $55,000 was raised with more expected in the coming weeks.

Elders Big BBQ Month was part of the Elders Give It Community Program, an initiative designed to support local fundraising and sponsorships, and raise funds for organisations close to our heart. At Elders, rural communities and the individuals within them are the core of our business and it is our priority to ensure they are supported.