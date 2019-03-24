Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Elders Ltd    ELD   AU000000ELD6

ELDERS LTD

(ELD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/22
5.79 AUD   +4.14%
06:15pELDERS : Summer sausage sizzles snag over $56,000 for charity
PU
03/22ELDERS : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window
PU
03/20ELDERS : Let's Talk Pasture Manipulation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Elders : Summer sausage sizzles snag over $56,000 for charity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/24/2019 | 06:15pm EDT

Throughout February, the sights, sounds and smells of an Aussie summer sausage sizzle were in the air as Elders hosted close to forty summer barbeques across Australia.

Communities across the country turned out in force to share an Aussie snag and raise valuable funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS).

Over the course of Elders Big BBQ Month, $56,160 was raised with more expected in the coming weeks.

Elders Big BBQ Month was part of the Elders Give It Community Program, an initiative designed to support local fundraising and sponsorships, and raise funds for organisations close to our heart. At Elders, rural communities and the individuals within them are the core of our business and it is our priority to ensure they are supported.

The RFDS provides a vital service for those that live, work and travel in rural and regional Australia - to assist in overcoming the challenge of vast distances that rural populations must overcome to access health services. In addition to primary and emergency services, RFDS works to bridge the gap in access to mental health services across Australia where prevalence of mental illness is high and access to support is limited.

Elders CEO, Mark Allison, thanked all those who had attended, donated and organised the fundraising events, and highlighted the importance of Elders Give It.

'I would like to sincerely thank all those who participated in, and hosted, our series of barbeques in aid of RDFS, but I would like to especially thank all those clients, businesses and attendees, who donated so generously during the month of February.'

'Elders Give It is a strong example of our commitment to invest in and care for the communities in which we operate. I'm encouraged by the potential it has to drive a stronger culture of corporate giving within Elders, and support people and communities in need.' Mr Allison concluded.

More information on the Elders Give It Community Program is available here.

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2019 22:14:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELDERS LTD
06:15pELDERS : Summer sausage sizzles snag over $56,000 for charity
PU
03/22ELDERS : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window
PU
03/20ELDERS : Let's Talk Pasture Manipulation
PU
03/17ELDERS : Blue Ocean Equities Roundtable Presentation Opens in a new Window
PU
03/14ELDERS : FY19 Update Opens in a new Window
PU
03/08ELDERS : Revised Securities Dealing Policy Opens in a new Window
PU
02/20ELDERS : Government support grants available for primary producers
PU
02/11ELDERS : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window
PU
01/07ELDERS : Smart Farmer App puts spotlight on digital decision tools
PU
01/06ELDERS : Ceasing to be a substantial holder Opens in a new Window
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 649 M
EBIT 2019 71,9 M
Net income 2019 60,3 M
Debt 2019 157 M
Yield 2019 3,11%
P/E ratio 2019 11,33
P/E ratio 2020 10,37
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
EV / Sales 2020 0,47x
Capitalization 676 M
Chart ELDERS LTD
Duration : Period :
Elders Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELDERS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,70  AUD
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Charles Allison Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Michael Geoffrey Carroll Chairman
Richard I. Davey Chief Financial Officer
Ian Wilton Independent Non-Executive Director
Robyn Clubb Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELDERS LTD-17.99%479
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO LTD--.--%29 730
MUYUAN FOODS CO LTD--.--%16 968
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC-2.58%10 498
CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%9 023
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.--.--%7 124
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.