Elders : agronomists enlist tech tools to go the extra mile

Twenty-three-year-old Harry Brown began his career as an agronomist at Elders Mildura seven months ago and despite the challenges of extremely low rainfall and tough, drought-like conditions, he says Elders' innovative programs and tech tools are providing him and his customers with a large range of situation-specific solutions to draw on.

Murrayville-native Harry has always had a strong passion for agriculture and when the opportunity arose to become part of the pink shirted Elders team, he jumped at it.

'Elders is as an extremely well-respected company within the industry, with an appetite for growth and innovation and when I spotted an opening in its Agronomist team, I was sold.

'Being in a position to identify, utilise and advise customers on the latest technology solutions they should be leveraging is absolutely crucial and at Elders, this is ingrained in everything we do.

'Almost all aspects of my job involves technology and I rely heavily on digital tools to complete my everyday work. Many of these tools are used centrally through my iPad, which allows me to provide my clients with key data in real time,' Harry said.

Time spent between the lab and the field is decreasing for agronomists at Elders primarily thanks to farm management software assets such as; Agworld, Decipher and AgIntel.

'I can quickly access soil test results, paddock history and satellite imagery for individual clients as well as enlist the help of my own drone to undertake aerial paddock assessments. The most limiting factor in some areas is phone service. but remote monitoring technology tools such as Trapview are extremely beneficial when working in very rural areas,' he said.

It is technologies such as these that Harry believes set him apart from other agronomists.

'In an ever-changing industry, it's important to continually keep learning and to be open to new ideas. While I still have a long way to go in the industry, I believe it's important to be able to adapt to new technologies and to have a willingness to learn and experiment with new concepts. Technology will continue to be a large part of what I do, and I believe it will continue to further improve our efficiencies in agriculture in the years to come.'

Elders Head of Technical Services, Graham Page, said Elders' agronomists have embraced the use of cutting-edge technology in order to ensure they can provide the most effective solutions for their clients.

'We want agronomists who are passionate about going the extra mile to help our clients extract the most from their farming enterprises,' Mr Page said.

'Our culture at Elders is all about continuous improvement, innovation and best practice across the business. Every Elders agronomist has the support of senior experts and the opportunity to develop their professional and technical skills with us.'

Harry admits he is still learning about the challenges facing the Australian agriculture industry but says clients can always count on the collective Elders knowledge hub for support.

'I thoroughly enjoy my role with Elders and the fact that every day provides different challenges. The Elders network is a great knowledge resource which can be tapped into at any time. If, for some reason, I don't know the answer to something, I know the wider Elders team will be able to assist and provide excellent advice. There is a high level of expertise and technical support within our team which is always available to our clients.'

For more information about Elders' Technical Services and national agronomy network click here.