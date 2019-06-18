Log in
ELDERS LTD

ELDERS LTD

(ELD)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Elders : embracing positive change in horticulture sector

0
06/18/2019 | 11:19pm EDT

Part of the agriculture landscape for 180 years, Elders continues to be an iconic name in rural Australia. With the strength of heritage behind us, we are now looking to the future of farming, offering services that provide outstanding value for Australia's farmers.

Elders is investing heavily in technical services support for customers -helping farmers adopt research, increase uptake of technology and understand the data to enhance productivity. We are passionate about the industry and operate with an understanding of the industry's challenges.

Thomas Elder Consulting (TEC), a network of fully independent and industry recognised consultants, provides clients with a premium service that drives towards long-term, sustainable profitability. Using the latest technological and digital platforms, TEC is built on the foundations of strong research.

Elders' flagship research and development arm, the Thomas Elders Institute (TEI) puts Elders at the heart of agricultural collaboration - a leading partnership with public and private R&D companies and Australian universities. TEI seeks to bridge the gap between R&D outcomes and their application at the farm gate. Elders' research has provided significant practical advancements to the horticulture sector, and wider industries.

Our work on the ground with the Australian Potato Industry is testament to our commitment. As a leading provider of certified Plant Breeder's Rights (PBR) potato seed, Elders potato varieties have unique strengths including higher yields, lower disease status and higher general disease resistance than industry competitors.

Elders' commitment to the horticulture industry was reinforced by our recent purchase of Ace Ohlsson, a leading services and inputs provider to primary producers of horticulture crops across New South Wales. As well-established leaders in the horticulture industry, Ace Ohlsson has proven to be a strategic and cultural fit for Elders, strengthening our breadth of horticultural and technical specialists across the country.

Through sustained investment in cutting-edge, industry leading research, an expansive network of expert consultants and a commitment to the latest technology and innovation in digital services, Elders is primed to build upon its 180-year reputation as leaders in the industry. Informed by the past but inspired by the future, we relish the opportunity to help shape Australia's horticulture industry for generations to come.

For more information about Elders' role in the Horticulture industry, visit us at Hort Connections 2019 at stand 92-94, or contact your local Elders branch.

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 03:18:06 UTC
