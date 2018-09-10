Monash Station: a rare horticultural development opportunity

A substantial horticulture development opportunity, Monash Station, will soon be offered to the market by Expression of Interest closing late October 2018.

The 9,941 hectare Monash Station represents a rare opportunity to acquire a fully approved 'dig ready' horticulture development project of scale, quality and proximity to the Murray River during a time of unprecedented demand growth for Australian horticultural produce.

The project is located in the Riverland region of South Australia, renowned for its ability to produce abundant high-quality, pest-free fruit and nuts, vegetables, grains, grapes, livestock and value-added products.

The project has been established by the Gallard Group, widely regarded as a leading and innovative technical services provider to the Australian horticultural industry. John Gallard's vision has been to help meet the explosive global demand for safe and healthy food through a large-scale, but more importantly environmentally sustainable, horticulture development.

'Our extensive due diligence has confirmed that Monash Station has high quality soils ideally suited to almond, citrus, grape and avocado production at scale', said Mr Gallard.

'We have designed a sustainable water delivery and storage system, together with renewable energy generation capability, to ensure that the project is a world leader in terms of environmental stewardship'.

The project development is well advanced, with detailed soil analysis having been completed and all regulatory approvals obtained to undertake the full development. In addition, the Gallard Group has completed design and feasibility works with respect to the required water infrastructure and civil engineering in conjunction with leading project delivery contractor, Exact Contracting.

Elders General Manager Real Estate, Tom Russo, has been appointed to undertake the expression of interest campaign.

'Given the very favourable outlook for the Australian horticulture industry, highly productive development sites and mature tree plantations are in high demand but tightly held. There are few, if any, comparable opportunities to acquire a 'dig ready' development project of this scale and quality', said Mr Russo.

'Furthermore, the project is being offered to market during a period of unprecedented growth in global demand for Australian horticultural produce driven by booming populations, growing middle classes and a strong trend towards safe and healthy products. Our industry enjoys strong competitive advantages, including proximity to key emerging markets, favourable free trade agreements and export protocols. The value of Australian horticultural exports to China alone has increased by 1250% in the period 2011 to 2017, and other emerging markets are following this trend'.

The structure of the expression of interest process will allow bidders express interest in all or specific components of the project. The asset is expected to receive a high level of interest from both local and international investors, including corporate growers and investment funds.

Key features of the Monash Station Project