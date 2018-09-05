Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Elders Ltd    ELD   AU000000ELD6

ELDERS LTD (ELD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ZSP:Update Regarding Investa in the S&P/ASX Indices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 09:42am CEST

INDEX ANNOUNCEMENT

Update Regarding Investa Office Fund in the S&P/ASX 200 Index

SYDNEY, SEPTEMBER 5, 2018:Investa Office Fund (ASX: IOF) announced today that it intends to postpone the scheme meeting to vote on the proposed acquisition by entities affiliated with The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE: BX) to a date to be determined.

As a result, S&P Dow Jones Indices will no longer remove Investa Office Fund from the S&P/ASX 200 effective at the open of trading on September 10, 2018 and Elders Limited (ASX: ELD) will no longer be added to replace Investa Office Fund in the S&P/ASX 200 effective at the open of trading on September 10, 2018.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visitwww.spdji.com.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500®and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visitwww.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indicesindex_services@spglobal.com

INDEX ANNOUNCEMENT

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 07:41:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELDERS LTD
09:42aZSP : Update Regarding Investa in the S&P/ASX Indices
PU
09/03ELDERS : Non-Executive Director Appointment
PU
08/22ELDERS : Make hay while the sun shines – how to maximise fodder yield now
PU
08/13Roundup cancer verdict sends Bayer shares sliding
RE
08/13Roundup cancer verdict sends Bayer shares sliding
RE
08/07ELDERS : Recognising dedication with One Elders
PU
08/06ELDERS : ‘Woolification’ trip for Kangaroo Island growers
PU
07/30ELDERS : SA Wool Clip of the Sale 2018
PU
07/27ELDERS : announces platinum partnership with evokeAG, AgriFutures Australia&rsqu..
PU
07/13ELDERS : to facilitate first and only Australian-based commercial English Longho..
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 1 612 M
EBIT 2018 71,6 M
Net income 2018 62,3 M
Debt 2018 121 M
Yield 2018 2,50%
P/E ratio 2018 13,51
P/E ratio 2019 12,60
EV / Sales 2018 0,57x
EV / Sales 2019 0,52x
Capitalization 793 M
Chart ELDERS LTD
Duration : Period :
Elders Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELDERS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,06  AUD
Spread / Average Target 3,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Charles Allison Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
James Hutchinson Ranck Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Richard I. Davey Chief Financial Officer
Ian Wilton Independent Non-Executive Director
Robyn Clubb Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELDERS LTD-16.16%570
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO LTD--.--%16 133
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC18.99%9 898
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.--.--%6 893
MUYUAN FOODS CO LTD--.--%6 892
KUALA LUMPUR KEPONG BERHAD--.--%6 389
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.