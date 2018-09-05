ZSP:Update Regarding Investa in the S&P/ASX Indices

INDEX ANNOUNCEMENT

Update Regarding Investa Office Fund in the S&P/ASX 200 Index

SYDNEY, SEPTEMBER 5, 2018:Investa Office Fund (ASX: IOF) announced today that it intends to postpone the scheme meeting to vote on the proposed acquisition by entities affiliated with The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE: BX) to a date to be determined.

As a result, S&P Dow Jones Indices will no longer remove Investa Office Fund from the S&P/ASX 200 effective at the open of trading on September 10, 2018 and Elders Limited (ASX: ELD) will no longer be added to replace Investa Office Fund in the S&P/ASX 200 effective at the open of trading on September 10, 2018.

