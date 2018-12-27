Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Eldorado Gold Corp    ELD   CA2849021035

ELDORADO GOLD CORP (ELD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eldorado Gold Announces Closing of Share Consolidation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 12:46pm CET

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) reports that it has filed its articles of amendment effective December 27, 2018 in respect of the previously announced 5:1 consolidation of the common shares of the Company.  The Company expects that, effective at the opening of trading on December 31, 2018, Eldorado’s common shares will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange on a post consolidated basis. The new CUSIP number for the Company’s common shares is 284902509 and the new ISIN for the Company’s common shares is CA2849025093. Following the share consolidation, Eldorado has 158,801,722 issued and outstanding shares.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Romania, Serbia, and Brazil.  The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities.  Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

Contact

Investor Relations
Peter Lekich, Manager Investor Relations
604.687.4018 or 1.888.353.8166  
peter.lekich@eldoradogold.com

Media
Louise Burgess, Director Communications and Government Relations
604.601.6679 or 1.888.353.8166
louiseb@eldoradogold.com

Cautionary Note about Forward-looking Statements and Information
Certain of the statements made herein may contain forward-looking statements or information within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or information herein include, but are not limited, to statements or information with respect to the Company’s Share Consolidation.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. We have made certain assumptions about the forward-looking statements and information, including the expected number of common shares issued and outstanding following the Share Consolidation; and the date on which the common shares are expected to start trading on the NYSE and the TSX on a consolidated basis.

Although our management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, the following: the ability to acquire shares through the NCIB; the impact of the Company’s proposed share consolidation (if completed); share price volatility; as well as those factors discussed in the sections entitled “Forward-Looking Statements” and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form & Form 40-F dated March 29, 2018.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements or information contained herein. Except as required by law, we do not expect to update forward-looking statements and information continually as conditions change and you are referred to the full discussion of the Company's business contained in the Company's reports filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and the U.S.

All forward-looking statements and information contained in this News Release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

PDF available: http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ddbe8ff1-9a5c-4849-93e4-acd8402d0446

ELDLogo CMYK_high res.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELDORADO GOLD CORP
12:46pEldorado Gold Announces Closing of Share Consolidation
GL
12/17Eldorado Gold Announces Share Consolidation
GL
11/30ELDORADO GOLD : Greek court acquits 21 over raid on gold mining facilities
AQ
11/26Eldorado Gold Releases Updated Reserve and Resource Statement
GL
10/26ELDORADO GOLD : Reports 2018 Third Quarter Financial and Operating Results Inclu..
AQ
10/26ELDORADO GOLD : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/26ELDORADO GOLD : C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Eldorado Gold Corporation/
PR
10/26ELDORADO GOLD : Provides an Update on 2018 Exploration Programs
PR
10/22ELDORADO GOLD : Canadian embassy in Greece vandalized by group in apparent oppos..
AQ
09/28ELDORADO GOLD : Provides Q3 2018 Conference Call Details and Corporate Update
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 547 M
EBIT 2018 146 M
Net income 2018 -30,2 M
Debt 2018 278 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 89,09
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,37x
EV / Sales 2019 1,95x
Capitalization 473 M
Chart ELDORADO GOLD CORP
Duration : Period :
Eldorado Gold Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELDORADO GOLD CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 1,54 $
Spread / Average Target 158%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George R. Burns President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Albino Independent Chairman
Paul J. Skayman Chief Operating Officer
Philip C. Yee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Geoffrey Arthur Handley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELDORADO GOLD CORP-55.49%473
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-7.97%18 393
BARRICK GOLD CORP2.48%15 990
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-6.88%11 489
POLYUS PAO--.--%10 116
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-4.26%9 581
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.