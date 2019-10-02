Eldorado Gold Announces Q3 2019 Financial and Operational Results Release Date and Conference Call
10/02/2019 | 08:10pm EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) will release its Q3 2019 Financial and Operational Results after market closes on Thursday, October 31, 2019 and will host a conference call on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:30am ET (8:30am PT). The call will be webcast and can be accessed at Eldorado Gold’s website: www.eldoradogold.com, or via: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/eldoradogold20191101.html.
Conference Call Details
Replay (available until Dec. 6, 2019)
Date: Time: Dial in: Toll free:
November 1, 2019 8:30 am PT (11:30 am ET) +1 604 638 5340 1 800 319 4610
Vancouver: Toll Free: Access code:
+1 604 638 9010 1 800 319 6413 3612
