Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Eldorado Gold Corp    ELD   CA2849025093

ELDORADO GOLD CORP

(ELD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eldorado Gold Provides Q2 2019 Conference Call Details and Releases 7th Annual Sustainability Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 06:41pm EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) provides the following updates.

Q2 2019 Financial and Operational Results

Eldorado Gold will release its Q2 2019 Financial and Operational Results after market closes on Thursday, August 1, 2019 and will host a conference call on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:30am ET (8:30am PT). The call will be webcast and be accessed at Eldorado Gold’s website: www.eldoradogold.com, or via: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/eldoradogold20190802.html.

Conference Call Details  Replay (available until Sept. 6, 2019) 
Date:August 2, 2019 Vancouver:+1 604 638 9010
Time:8:30 am PT (11:30 am ET) Toll Free:1 800 319 6413
Dial in:+1 604 638 5340 Access code:3288
Toll free:1 800 319 4610   

2018 Sustainability Report

Eldorado has released its 7th annual Sustainability Report, providing an assessment of the Company’s environmental, social and economic (“ESG”) impacts in 2018.

The Report is available on the Eldorado website via: https://www.eldoradogold.com/responsibility/reporting/default.aspx

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Romania, Serbia, and Brazil.  The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities.  Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

Contacts

Investor Relations
Peter Lekich, Manager Investor Relations
604.687.4018 or 1.888.353.8166   peter.lekich@eldoradogold.com

Media
Louise Burgess, Director Communications & Government Relations
604.687.4018 or 1.888.353.8166   louiseb@eldoradogold.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELDORADO GOLD CORP
06:41pEldorado Gold Provides Q2 2019 Conference Call Details and Releases 7th Annua..
GL
09:44aChalice Gold Mines Limited - Sale of Quebec gold projects for C$12 million pl..
AQ
06/05Eldorado Gold Announces Completion of US$300 Million Senior Secured Second Li..
GL
05/27Eldorado Gold shares up 14% on optimism over Greek snap election
RE
05/22ELDORADO GOLD : Announces Pricing of US$300 Million Senior Secured Second Lien N..
AQ
05/14ELDORADO GOLD : Announces Execution of Senior Secured Credit Facility
AQ
05/13Eldorado Gold Announces Execution of Senior Secured Credit Facility
GL
05/13ELDORADO GOLD : Announces Launch of US$300 Million Senior Secured Second Lien No..
AQ
05/13ELDORADO GOLD : Announces New Senior Secured Credit Facility
AQ
05/03ELDORADO GOLD : Reports Q1 2019 Financial and Operational Results
AQ
More news
Chart ELDORADO GOLD CORP
Duration : Period :
Eldorado Gold Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELDORADO GOLD CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
George R. Burns President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Albino Independent Chairman
Paul J. Skayman Chief Operating Officer
Philip C. Yee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Geoffrey Arthur Handley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELDORADO GOLD CORP90.25%0
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION9.41%31 507
BARRICK GOLD CORP11.07%27 338
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED44.36%16 890
POLYUS PAO--.--%12 304
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD22.41%12 071
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About