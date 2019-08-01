Eldorado Gold Reports Q2 2019 Financial and Operational Results 0 08/01/2019 | 06:08pm EDT Send by mail :

Steady Q2 gold production and reiterating 2019 annual guidance: Gold production for the quarter totalled 91,803 ounces with 174,780 ounces produced year-to-date. Gold production included 33,140 ounces from Lamaque in its first quarter of commercial operations, of which 5,057 ounces were produced from stockpiles mined during the pre-commercial production period.





Gold production for the quarter totalled 91,803 ounces with 174,780 ounces produced year-to-date. Gold production included 33,140 ounces from Lamaque in its first quarter of commercial operations, of which 5,057 ounces were produced from stockpiles mined during the pre-commercial production period. Higher sales volumes in the quarter resulted in revenue of $173.7 million: Total gold sales for the second quarter were 113,685 ounces with 156,759 ounces sold year-to-date. Second quarter sales do not include sales of the remaining 11,705 ounces that were mined at Lamaque during the pre-commercial production period. Net proceeds of $7.6 million were realized in the quarter from these pre-commercial production sales.



Total gold sales for the second quarter were 113,685 ounces with 156,759 ounces sold year-to-date. Second quarter sales do not include sales of the remaining 11,705 ounces that were mined at Lamaque during the pre-commercial production period. Net proceeds of $7.6 million were realized in the quarter from these pre-commercial production sales. Net earnings per share: Net earnings to shareholders in the quarter totalled $12.2 million, or $0.08 per share. Adjusted net loss was $1.2 million, or $0.01 loss per share, after removing, among other things, the impact of one-time asset sales.



Net earnings to shareholders in the quarter totalled $12.2 million, or $0.08 per share. Adjusted net loss was $1.2 million, or $0.01 loss per share, after removing, among other things, the impact of one-time asset sales. EBITDA: Higher sales volumes in the quarter resulted in earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") of $74.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA of $66.8 million excludes the impact of one-time asset sales but includes net proceeds from pre-commercial production at Lamaque.



Higher sales volumes in the quarter resulted in earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") of $74.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA of $66.8 million excludes the impact of one-time asset sales but includes net proceeds from pre-commercial production at Lamaque. Refinancing completed: The Company completed its offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 9.5% senior second lien notes due 2024 (the "Notes") and its $450 million amended and restated senior secured credit facility (the "Facility"). Eldorado used the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes and $200 million in term loan proceeds drawn under the Facility, together with $100 million cash on hand, to redeem its outstanding $600 million 6.125% senior notes due December 2020.



The Company completed its offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 9.5% senior second lien notes due 2024 (the "Notes") and its $450 million amended and restated senior secured credit facility (the "Facility"). Eldorado used the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes and $200 million in term loan proceeds drawn under the Facility, together with $100 million cash on hand, to redeem its outstanding $600 million 6.125% senior notes due December 2020. Liquidity remains solid: The Company finished the quarter with approximately $300 million of available cash including $119.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and term deposits and approximately $179 million available under its $250 million line of credit, with $71 million of capacity on the line of credit allocated to secure certain obligations in connection with its operations.



The Company finished the quarter with approximately $300 million of available cash including $119.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and term deposits and approximately $179 million available under its $250 million line of credit, with $71 million of capacity on the line of credit allocated to secure certain obligations in connection with its operations. All-in sustaining costs lower due to increased sales volumes: All-in sustaining costs were $917 per ounce of gold sold in the quarter compared to $934 per ounce sold during the second quarter of 2018.



All-in sustaining costs were $917 per ounce of gold sold in the quarter compared to $934 per ounce sold during the second quarter of 2018. Divestiture of non-core assets: The Company completed a sale of a net smelter royalty interest held on a property in Turkey for consideration of $8.1 million, of which $5.0 million will be settled through the transfer of an exploration license and the balance to be paid in cash. Subsequent to the quarter, the Company also executed a share purchase agreement for the sale of its Vila Nova iron ore mine for consideration of $9 million in cash, subject to the purchaser securing financing and other standard closing conditions.

Eldorado's President and CEO, George Burns, stated: "It was a steady operational quarter with production and costs on plan. Two key milestones were achieved. We completed the debt refinancing, which de-risked our balance sheet, and we had a fantastic first quarter of commercial production at Lamaque. We are encouraged by our initial discussions with the Greek government. Realizing the potential of Eldorado’s investments in Greece offers significant value for our investors, local communities and the Greek economy. We look forward to a strong second half of the year and are on track to meet our consolidated annual guidance of 390,000-420,000 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs of $900-1000 per ounce of gold sold."

Consolidated Financial and Operational Highlights 3 months ended June 30,

6 months ended June 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue (1,3) $173.7 $153.2 $253.7 $285.1 Gold revenue (1,3) $150.1 $121.3 $203.9 $236.8 Gold produced (oz) (2) 91,803 99,105 174,780 188,479 Gold sold (oz) (1,3) 113,685 94,224 156,759 180,811 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) (6) $1,321 $1,287 $1,301 $1,310 Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (4,6) 631 587 629 579 Total cash costs ($/oz sold) (4,6) 670 610 665 604 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (4,6) 917 934 977 887 Net earnings (loss) for the period (5) 12.2 (24.4 ) (14.8 ) (15.7 ) Net earnings (loss) per share – basic ($/share) (5) 0.08 (0.15 ) (0.09 ) (0.10 ) Adjusted net earnings (loss) (5,6) (1.2 ) (1.8 ) (19.2 ) 12.4 Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share ($/share) (5,6) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.12 ) 0.08 Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital (6,7) 37.5 26.3 45.6 69.7 Cash, cash equivalents and term deposits $119.9 $429.8 $119.9 $429.8

(1) Revenue and ounces sold were impacted by delayed shipments at Efemcukuru in Q1 2019 that were completed in Q2 2019. This timing issue resulted in lower ounces sold in Q1 2019 and higher ounces sold in Q2 2019. Q2 2019 sales also included approximately 8,000 ounces sold from Olympias that were produced in 2018. (2) Includes pre-commercial production at Lamaque and Olympias (Q1 2018). (3) Excludes sales of inventory mined at Lamaque and Olympias (Q1 2018) during the pre-commercial production period. (4) By-product revenues are off-set against cash operating costs. (5) Attributable to shareholders of the Company. (6) These measures are non-IFRS measures. See the June 30, 2019 MD&A for explanations and discussion of these non-IFRS measures. (7) 2018 amounts have been adjusted to reflect reclassifications in cash flow from operating activities in the current periods. Gold sales of 113,685 ounces increased from 94,224 ounces in the second quarter of 2018 primarily due to the sale of 48,821 ounces from Efemcukuru, where concentrate shipments had been delayed in Q1 2019, and the sale of 24,330 ounces from Lamaque in its first quarter of commercial operations. These increases were partially offset by decreased sales from Kisladag of 26,072 ounces owing to lower production due to the suspension of mining and stacking of ore on the leach pad from April 2018 through March 2019. Total revenues increased to $173.7 million from $153.2 million in the second quarter of 2018 as a result of higher sales volumes and a higher average realized gold price of $1,321 per ounce in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $1,287 per ounce in the second quarter of 2018. An increase in average operating cash cost per ounce sold to $631 from $587 in the second quarter of 2018 reflected lower production levels at Olympias combined with higher selling costs for Efemcukuru concentrate. Mine standby costs of $3.5 million decreased from $4.3 million in the second quarter of 2018 due to the resumption of mining, crushing and stacking activities at Kisladag in April 2019. Net earnings attributable to shareholders of $12.2 million ($0.08 per share) improved from a net loss attributable to shareholders in the second quarter of 2018 of $24.4 million ($0.15 loss per share). The increase was primarily a result of higher sales volumes and lower income tax expense in the second quarter, partially offset by an increase in finance costs reflecting interest no longer being capitalized following the commencement of commercial operations at Lamaque. Net earnings also included an $11.7 million impairment reversal relating to Vila Nova. Higher sales volumes in the quarter resulted in EBITDA of $74.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA of $66.8 million excludes the impact of one-time asset sales but includes $7.6 million proceeds from pre-commercial production at Lamaque. Adjusted net loss was $1.2 million ($0.01 loss per share) in the quarter, compared to adjusted net loss of $1.8 million ($0.01 loss per share) in Q2 2018. The adjusted net loss removes, among other things, an $8.1 million gain on the sale of the net smelter royalty interest, the $11.7 million impairment reversal relating to Vila Nova and a $3.6 million write-off of unamortized transaction costs relating to the debt that was redeemed in the quarter. Gold Operations 3 months ended June 30, 6 months ended June 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018 Total Ounces produced (1) 91,803 99,105 174,780 188,479 Ounces sold (2, 4) 113,685 94,224 156,759 180,811 Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (5) $631 $587 $629 $579 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (5) $917 $934 $977 $887 Sustaining capex (5) $15.6 $13.8 $26.4 $24.9 Kisladag Ounces produced (3) 26,072 55,930 53,319 109,744 Ounces sold 26,072 55,631 53,327 109,470 Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (5) $381 $664 $471 $621 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (5) $471 $808 $590 $762 Sustaining capex (5) $1.1 $5.5 $4.2 $10.3 Efemcukuru Ounces produced 25,667 24,146 51,791 47,001 Ounces sold (4) 48,821 23,853 54,639 50,853 Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (5) $593 $515 $598 $524 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (5) $774 $832 $840 $781 Sustaining capex (5) $5.4 $5.8 $9.0 $9.5 Olympias Ounces produced (1) 6,924 15,895 16,852 25,860 Ounces sold (2) 14,462 14,740 24,463 20,488 Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (5) $1,402 $412 $1,156 $493 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (5) $1,731 $715 $1,553 $897 Sustaining capex (5) $3.8 $2.5 $7.9 $5.1 Lamaque Ounces produced (1) 33,140 3,134 52,818 5,874 Ounces sold (2) 24,330 n/a 24,330 n/a Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (5) $517 n/a $517 n/a All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (5) $814 n/a $814 n/a Sustaining capex (5) $5.3 n/a $5.3 n/a

(1) Includes pre-commercial production at Lamaque and at Olympias (Q1 2018). (2) Excludes sales of inventory produced at Lamaque and Olympias (Q1 2018) during the pre-commercial production period. In the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, 11,705 ounces and 27,627 ounces, respectively, were sold from inventory produced during the pre-commercial production period. (3) Kisladag resumed mining, crushing and placing ore on the heap leach pad on April 1, 2019. This activity had been suspended since April 2018. (4) Efemcukuru ounces sold were impacted by delayed shipments in Q1 2019 that were completed in Q2 2019. This timing issue resulted in lower ounces sold in Q1 2019 and higher ounces sold in Q2 2019. (5) These measures are non-IFRS measures. See the June 30, 2019 MD&A for explanations and discussion of these non-IFRS measures. Gold production of 91,803 ounces was below last year’s second quarter production of 99,105 ounces primarily due to the suspension of new ore placement on the Kisladag heap leach pad from April 2018 through March 2019. Production also decreased as a result of reduced tonnage fed to the processing plant at Olympias due to limited headings underground resulting from slower than anticipated capital development and a backlog of stopes to be filled. These decreases were partially offset by 33,140 ounces produced at Lamaque in its first quarter of commercial operations. Conference Call A conference call to discuss the details of the Company’s Q2 2019 results will be held by senior management on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 8:30 AM PT (11:30 AM ET). The call will be webcast and can be accessed at Eldorado Gold’s website: www.eldoradogold.com and via this link: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/eldoradogold20190802.html . Conference Call Details Replay (available until Sept. 6, 2019) Date: August 2, 2019 Vancouver: +1 604 638 9010 Time: 8:30 am PT (11:30 am ET) Toll Free: 1 800 319 6413 Dial in: +1 604 638 5340 Pass code: 3288 Toll free: 1 800 319 4610 About Eldorado Gold Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Romania, Serbia, and Brazil. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO). Contacts Investor Relations Peter Lekich, Manager Investor Relations

604.687.4018 or 1.888.353.8166 peter.lekich@eldoradogold.com Media Louise Burgess, Director Communications & Government Relations

604.687.4018 or 1.888.353.8166 louise.burgess@eldoradogold.com Non-IFRS Measures Certain non-IFRS measures are included in this press release, including average realized gold price per ounce sold, cash operating costs and cash operating costs per ounce sold, total cash costs and total cash costs per ounce sold, all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") and AISC per ounce sold, adjusted net earnings/(loss), adjusted net earnings/(loss) per share, working capital, cash flow from operations before changes in non-cash working capital and sustaining capital. Please see the June 30, 2019 MD&A for explanations and discussion of these non-IFRS measures. The Company believes that these measures, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), provide investors an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. Except as otherwise noted, scientific and technical information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by Paul Skayman, FAusIMM, Chief Operating Officer for Eldorado Gold Corporation, and a "qualified person" under NI 43-101.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited – in thousands of U.S. dollars) As at Note June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 115,109 $ 286,312 Term deposits 4,775 6,646 Restricted cash 294 296 Marketable securities 3,735 2,572 Accounts receivable and other 82,458 80,987 Inventories 4 132,318 137,885 338,689 514,698 Assets held for sale 13 13,370 — 352,059 514,698 Restricted cash 3,261 13,449 Other assets 20,311 10,592 Defined benefit pension plan 9,556 9,120 Property, plant and equipment 3,999,345 3,988,476 Goodwill 92,591 92,591 $ 4,477,123 $ 4,628,926 LIABILITIES & EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 113,005 $ 137,900 Current portion of lease liabilities 8,802 2,978 Current portion of debt 5(a) 33,333 — Current portion of asset retirement obligations 824 824 155,964 141,702 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale 13 4,370 — 160,334 141,702 Debt 5 449,128 595,977 Lease liabilities 16,759 6,538 Defined benefit pension plan 14,856 14,375 Asset retirement obligations 88,721 93,319 Deferred income tax liabilities 413,421 429,929 1,143,219 1,281,840 Equity Share capital 3,007,944 3,007,924 Treasury stock (8,813 ) (10,104 ) Contributed surplus 2,623,523 2,620,799 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (23,740 ) (24,494 ) Deficit (2,325,267 ) (2,310,453 ) Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 3,273,647 3,283,672 Attributable to non-controlling interests 60,257 63,414 3,333,904 3,347,086 $ 4,477,123 $ 4,628,926

Eldorado Gold Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

(Unaudited – in thousands of U.S. dollars except share and per share amounts) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, Note 2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenue Metal sales 6 $ 173,678 $ 153,171 $ 253,702 $ 285,076 Cost of sales Production costs 100,896 85,844 152,817 153,079 Depreciation and amortization 41,188 34,482 61,130 63,670 142,084 120,326 213,947 216,749 Earnings from mine operations 31,594 32,845 39,755 68,327 Exploration and evaluation expense 2,529 6,849 7,894 10,997 Mine standby costs 3,450 4,304 11,443 7,010 General and administrative expense 8,084 14,006 15,256 22,231 Defined benefit pension plan expense 510 1,047 1,109 2,130 Share based payments 9 2,498 2,844 5,400 4,162 Reversal of impairment 13 (11,690 ) — (11,690 ) — Write-down of assets 410 4,483 427 8,507 Foreign exchange loss 480 2,266 235 3,408 Earnings (loss) from operations 25,323 (2,954 ) 9,681 9,882 Other income 7(a) 8,655 3,623 10,288 7,594 Finance costs 7(b) (16,786 ) (3,200 ) (24,117 ) (7,274 ) Earnings (loss) from operations before income tax 17,192 (2,531 ) (4,148 ) 10,202 Income tax expense 8,010 21,579 14,042 28,663 Net earnings (loss) for the period $ 9,182 $ (24,110 ) $ (18,190 ) $ (18,461 ) Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 12,151 (24,391 ) (14,814 ) (15,673 ) Non-controlling interests (2,969 ) 281 (3,376 ) (2,788 ) Net earnings (loss) for the period $ 9,182 $ (24,110 ) $ (18,190 ) $ (18,461 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding (thousands) Basic 158,372 158,552 158,345 158,506 Diluted 158,372 158,552 158,345 158,506 Net earnings (loss) per share attributable to shareholders of the Company: Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.08 $ (0.15 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.10 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.08 $ (0.15 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.10 )

Eldorado Gold Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

(Unaudited – in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, Note 2019

2018

2019

2018

Net earnings (loss) for the period $ 9,182 $ (24,110 ) $ (18,190 ) $ (18,461 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Items that will not be reclassified to earnings or loss: Change in fair value of investments in equity securities, net of tax 1,016 (420 ) 1,163 (1,159 ) Actuarial (loss) gain on defined benefit pension plan,

net of tax (63 ) 641 (409 ) 650 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period 953 221 754 (509 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ 10,135 $ (23,889 ) $ (17,436 ) $ (18,970 ) Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 13,104 (24,170 ) (14,060 ) (16,182 ) Non-controlling interests (2,969 ) 281 (3,376 ) (2,788 ) $ 10,135 $ (23,889 ) $ (17,436 ) $ (18,970 )

Eldorado Gold Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows



For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

(Unaudited – in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, Note 2019

2018

2019

2018

Cash flows generated from (used in): Operating activities Net earnings (loss) for the period $ 9,182 $ (24,110 ) $ (18,190 ) $ (18,461 ) Items not affecting cash: Depreciation and amortization 41,188 34,482 61,130 63,670 Finance costs 7(b) 16,786 3,200 24,117 7,274 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (178 ) 169 (351 ) 418 Income from royalty sale 7(a) (8,075 ) — (8,075 ) — Income tax expense 8,010 21,579 14,042 28,663 Reversal of impairment 13 (11,690 ) — (11,690 ) — Write-down of assets 410 4,483 427 8,507 Gain on derivatives and other investments 7(a) — (1,406 ) — (2,194 ) Share based payments 9 2,498 2,844 5,400 4,162 Defined benefit pension plan expense 510 1,047 1,109 2,130 58,641 42,288 67,919 94,169 Property reclamation payments (896 ) (1,592 ) (1,796 ) (2,399 ) Severance and pension payments (1,349 ) (2,250 ) (1,349 ) (2,250 ) Income taxes paid (4,010 ) (7,984 ) (4,010 ) (15,601 ) Interest paid (14,886 ) (4,203 ) (15,136 ) (4,203 ) Changes in non-cash working capital 10 13,523 17,170 4,767 (9,912 ) Net cash generated from operating activities 51,023 43,429 50,395 59,804 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (48,020 ) (63,619 ) (113,940 ) (115,471 ) Capitalized interest paid (3,848 ) (14,172 ) (3,848 ) (14,172 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 3,392 7,751 3,772 7,812 Proceeds on pre-commercial production sales, net 7,606 332 12,159 5,202 Value added taxes related to mineral property expenditures, net (5,348 ) (1,412 ) (7,719 ) 4,802 Redemption of (investment in) term deposits 1,897 (1,102 ) 1,871 (1,118 ) Decrease (increase) in restricted cash 5(b) 10,640 (26 ) 10,194 (868 ) Net cash used in investing activities (33,681 ) (72,248 ) (97,511 ) (113,813 ) Financing activities Issuance of common shares for cash 18 — 18 — Proceeds from borrowings 494,000 — 494,000 — Repayment of borrowings 5(c) (600,000 ) — (600,000 ) — Loan financing costs (14,995 ) — (14,995 ) — Principal elements of lease payments (1,312 ) (103 ) (2,386 ) (214 ) Purchase of treasury stock — (2,108 ) — (2,108 ) Net cash used in financing activities (122,289 ) (2,211 ) (123,363 ) (2,322 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (104,947 ) (31,030 ) (170,479 ) (56,331 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 220,780 454,200 286,312 479,501 115,833 423,170 115,833 423,170 Cash in disposal group held for sale 13 (724 ) — (724 ) — Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 115,109 $ 423,170 $ 115,109 $ 423,170



Eldorado Gold Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

(Unaudited – in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, Note 2019

2018

2019

2018

Share capital Balance beginning of period $ 3,007,924 $ 3,007,924 $ 3,007,924 $ 3,007,924 Shares issued upon exercise of share options, for cash 18 — 18 — Transfer of contributed surplus on exercise of options 2 — 2 — Balance end of period $ 3,007,944 $ 3,007,924 $ 3,007,944 $ 3,007,924 Treasury stock Balance beginning of period $ (9,269 ) $ (11,056 ) $ (10,104 ) $ (11,056 ) Purchase of treasury stock — (2,108 ) — (2,108 ) Shares redeemed upon exercise of restricted share units 456 3,060 1,291 3,060 Balance end of period $ (8,813 ) $ (10,104 ) $ (8,813 ) $ (10,104 ) Contributed surplus Balance beginning of period $ 2,621,866 $ 2,618,323 $ 2,620,799 $ 2,616,593 Share based payments 2,115 1,845 4,017 3,575 Shares redeemed upon exercise of restricted share units (456 ) (3,060 ) (1,291 ) (3,060 ) Transfer to share capital on exercise of options (2 ) — (2 ) — Balance end of period $ 2,623,523 $ 2,617,108 $ 2,623,523 $ 2,617,108 Accumulated other comprehensive loss Balance beginning of period $ (24,693 ) $ (22,080 ) $ (24,494 ) $ (21,350 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period 953 221 754 (509 ) Balance end of period $ (23,740 ) $ (21,859 ) $ (23,740 ) $ (21,859 ) Deficit Balance beginning of period $ (2,337,418 ) $ (1,939,851 ) $ (2,310,453 ) $ (1,948,569 ) Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders of the Company 12,151 (24,391 ) (14,814 ) (15,673 ) Balance end of period $ (2,325,267 ) $ (1,964,242 ) $ (2,325,267 ) $ (1,964,242 ) Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company $ 3,273,647 $ 3,628,827 $ 3,273,647 $ 3,628,827 Non-controlling interests Balance beginning of period $ 63,007 $ 77,872 $ 63,414 $ 79,940 Net (loss) earnings attributable to non-controlling interests (2,969 ) 281 (3,376 ) (2,788 ) Contributions from non-controlling interests 219 — 219 1,001 Balance end of period $ 60,257 $ 78,153 $ 60,257 $ 78,153 Total equity $ 3,333,904 $ 3,706,980 $ 3,333,904 $ 3,706,980 Please see the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements dated June 30, 2019 for notes to the accounts.

