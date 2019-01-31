Eldorado Gold : Shares Jump Nearly 26%, on Track For Largest Percent Rise Since October 2008 -- Data Talk

Eldorado Gold Corp. (EGO) is currently at $3.70, up $0.76 or 25.85%

-- Would be highest close since Oct. 26, 2018 when it closed at $3.85

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 29, 2008 when it rose 30.77%

-- On Wednesday, Eldorado Gold Corp. said it would resume mining and heap leaching at its Kisladag gold mine in Turkey. The company expects 2019 gold production of 390,000 to 420,000 ounces from its Kisladag, Lamaque, Efemcukuru, and Olympias operations, with higher consolidated production expected in the second half of the year

-- Currently up seven of the past eight days

-- Currently up six consecutive days; up 40.15% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Aug. 17, 2016 when it rose for eight straight trading days

-- Best six-day stretch since the six days ending Dec. 16, 2008 when it rose 47.68%

-- Up 28.47% month-to-date; on pace for best month since April 2016 when it rose 33.23%

-- Down 43.08% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 1, 2018), when it closed at $6.50

All data as of 2:26:51 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet