MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Eldorado Gold Corp    ELD   CA2849025093

ELDORADO GOLD CORP (ELD)
My previous session
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eldorado Gold : Shares Jump Nearly 26%, on Track For Largest Percent Rise Since October 2008 -- Data Talk

01/31/2019 | 02:54pm EST

Eldorado Gold Corp. (EGO) is currently at $3.70, up $0.76 or 25.85%

-- Would be highest close since Oct. 26, 2018 when it closed at $3.85

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 29, 2008 when it rose 30.77%

-- On Wednesday, Eldorado Gold Corp. said it would resume mining and heap leaching at its Kisladag gold mine in Turkey. The company expects 2019 gold production of 390,000 to 420,000 ounces from its Kisladag, Lamaque, Efemcukuru, and Olympias operations, with higher consolidated production expected in the second half of the year

-- Currently up seven of the past eight days

-- Currently up six consecutive days; up 40.15% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Aug. 17, 2016 when it rose for eight straight trading days

-- Best six-day stretch since the six days ending Dec. 16, 2008 when it rose 47.68%

-- Up 28.47% month-to-date; on pace for best month since April 2016 when it rose 33.23%

-- Down 43.08% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 1, 2018), when it closed at $6.50

All data as of 2:26:51 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELDORADO GOLD CORP 26.42% 4.88 Delayed Quote.-6.25%
GOLD 0.10% 1320.19 Delayed Quote.2.23%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 522 M
EBIT 2018 85,9 M
Net income 2018 -66,0 M
Debt 2018 288 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 14,39
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,45x
EV / Sales 2019 1,85x
Capitalization 466 M
Chart ELDORADO GOLD CORP
Duration : Period :
Eldorado Gold Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELDORADO GOLD CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 5,18 $
Spread / Average Target 76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George R. Burns President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Albino Independent Chairman
Paul J. Skayman Chief Operating Officer
Philip C. Yee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Geoffrey Arthur Handley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELDORADO GOLD CORP-6.25%466
BARRICK GOLD CORP-6.84%22 872
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-3.20%17 956
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED11.65%13 376
POLYUS PAO--.--%11 337
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD2.11%10 061
