ELDORADO GOLD CORP

(ELD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 09/16 01:15:32 pm
11.17 CAD   +1.45%
12:56pGreece Hopes for More Royalties, Jobs From Eldorado Projects -Reuters
DJ
09/09Eldorado Gold Provides Project Update
GL
09/05Eldorado Gold Provides an Exploration Update on the Lower Triangle Deposit
GL
Greece Hopes for More Royalties, Jobs From Eldorado Projects -Reuters

09/16/2019 | 12:56pm EDT

--Greece is asking Eldorado Gold for more royalties and jobs at two projects being developed in the north of the country, Reuters reported Monday.

--Greece's Energy Minister, Kostis Hatzidakis, said the country wants a contract that will "send a business-friendly message," but also said, "We cannot reach an agreement at any expense," according to the report.

--Canada's Eldorado Gold has two working mines in Greece, and the projects in development are among the biggest Greece has seen in years, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-greece-energy-minister-exclusive/exclusive-greece-seeks-new-mining-jobs-higher-royalties-in-talks-with-eldorado-idUSKBN1W1145

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELDORADO GOLD CORP 2.54% 11.29 Delayed Quote.175.25%
GOLD -0.13% 1504.085 Delayed Quote.16.10%
SILVER 1.05% 17.922 Delayed Quote.12.78%
Technical analysis trends ELDORADO GOLD CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
George R. Burns President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Albino Independent Chairman
Paul J. Skayman Chief Operating Officer
Philip C. Yee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Geoffrey Arthur Handley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELDORADO GOLD CORP175.25%0
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION11.46%31 656
BARRICK GOLD CORP23.98%30 184
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED53.72%17 695
POLYUS PAO--.--%15 460
SHANDONG GOLD MINING72.58%14 880
