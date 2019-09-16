Greece Hopes for More Royalties, Jobs From Eldorado Projects -Reuters

--Greece is asking Eldorado Gold for more royalties and jobs at two projects being developed in the north of the country, Reuters reported Monday.

--Greece's Energy Minister, Kostis Hatzidakis, said the country wants a contract that will "send a business-friendly message," but also said, "We cannot reach an agreement at any expense," according to the report.

--Canada's Eldorado Gold has two working mines in Greece, and the projects in development are among the biggest Greece has seen in years, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-greece-energy-minister-exclusive/exclusive-greece-seeks-new-mining-jobs-higher-royalties-in-talks-with-eldorado-idUSKBN1W1145

