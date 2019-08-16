Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Eldorado Gold Corp    ELD   CA2849025093

ELDORADO GOLD CORP

(ELD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 08/16 04:56:09 pm
11.46 CAD   -1.80%
05:15pInvestors Flock to Gold ETFs
DJ
08:15aInvestors Flock to Gold ETFs
DJ
08/06Eldorado Gold Announces Filing of Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Investors Flock to Gold ETFs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 05:15pm EDT

By Jessica Menton

Gold exchange-traded funds are regaining their luster.

Investors poured about $2.6 billion into gold-backed ETFs in July, increasing their collective holdings to 2,600 tons -- the highest total since March 2013, data from the World Gold Council show.

The price of the precious metal has surged 18% over the past three months and recently eclipsed $1,500 a troy ounce for the first time in six years. Investors have flocked to haven assets, like gold, amid renewed anxiety over slowing global growth and a flare-up in trade tensions.

The rally has also come as the Federal Reserve shifted its policy stance and cut interest rates for the first time in a decade. Expectations of lower borrowing costs tend to boost gold, which struggles to compete with yield-bearing assets when rates rise.

Investors are continuing to flock to the funds. About $2 billion has flowed into the SPDR Gold Trust -- the world's largest gold ETF -- over the past month, accounting for more than two-thirds of its total inflows in 2019, according to FactSet.

They put an additional $924 million into the iShares Gold Trust in that span, representing more than half of its 2019 inflows.

Both ETFs have gained more than 7.5% apiece over the past month, versus gold's 7.3% rally and the S&P 500's 3.8% decline.

Some analysts and investors expect gold to continue moving higher in the near term, as investors use it as a hedge against economic uncertainty. The price slipped 0.5% Friday to $1,512.50 a troy ounce, after hitting its highest level since April 2013 a day earlier.

This has been one of the best environments for gold in the past half decade," said Ryan Giannotto, director of research at GraniteShares. "Lower rates, coupled with uncertainty surrounding Fed policy, is going to continue to be a positive for gold beyond the immediate future."

Shares of smaller gold miners may offer more opportunities for investors compared with their larger counterparts, which are trading close to fair values, according to analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. The firm raised its price targets this week on Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Eldorado Gold Corp., Franco-Nevada Corp. and NovaGold Resources Inc. Each of those stocks have rallied at least 11% since mid-July.

Larger counterpart Barrick Gold Corp. has also fared well, climbing 16% in that span.

To receive our Markets newsletter every morning in your inbox, click here.

Write to Jessica Menton at Jessica.Menton@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD -0.56% 78.4 Delayed Quote.41.18%
BARRICK GOLD CORP -0.45% 24.38 Delayed Quote.31.36%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.20% 25886.01 Delayed Quote.9.65%
ELDORADO GOLD CORP -1.80% 11.46 Delayed Quote.184.25%
FRANCO NEVADA CORP 0.21% 123.1 Delayed Quote.28.68%
GOLD -0.87% 1513.26 Delayed Quote.18.31%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 2.40% 107.72 Delayed Quote.7.36%
NASDAQ 100 1.59% 7604.108768 Delayed Quote.18.33%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.67% 7895.993811 Delayed Quote.17.16%
NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. -2.13% 9.17 Delayed Quote.69.74%
S&P 500 1.44% 2888.68 Delayed Quote.13.31%
SILVER -1.09% 17.099 Delayed Quote.11.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELDORADO GOLD CORP
05:15pInvestors Flock to Gold ETFs
DJ
08:15aInvestors Flock to Gold ETFs
DJ
08/06Eldorado Gold Announces Filing of Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
GL
08/01Eldorado Gold Reports Q2 2019 Financial and Operational Results
GL
07/23ELDORADO GOLD : Greece seeks to kickstart stalled Eldorado gold mine investment
RE
07/09Eldorado Gold Reports Preliminary Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
07/09Eldorado Gold Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid
GL
07/03Eldorado Gold Provides Q2 2019 Conference Call Details and Releases 7th Annua..
GL
07/03Chalice Gold Mines Limited - Sale of Quebec gold projects for C$12 million pl..
AQ
06/05Eldorado Gold Announces Completion of US$300 Million Senior Secured Second Li..
GL
More news
Chart ELDORADO GOLD CORP
Duration : Period :
Eldorado Gold Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELDORADO GOLD CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
George R. Burns President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Albino Independent Chairman
Paul J. Skayman Chief Operating Officer
Philip C. Yee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Geoffrey Arthur Handley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELDORADO GOLD CORP184.25%0
BARRICK GOLD CORP31.36%32 197
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION9.58%31 574
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED68.21%19 119
SHANDONG GOLD MINING61.45%14 612
POLYUS PAO--.--%14 597
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group