ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Caesars Entertainment Corporation

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential claims against Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) and its board of directors for breach of fiduciary duty concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI). Stockholders will receive $8.40 and 0.0899 shares of Eldorado Resorts common stock for each share of Caesars Entertainment Corporation stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $8.6 billion and is expected to close in the first half of 2020.

If you are a stockholder of Caesars Entertainment Corporation and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/caesars. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com , or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com .

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC