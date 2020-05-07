Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Eldorado Resorts, Inc.    ERI

ELDORADO RESORTS, INC.

(ERI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ATTENTION ELDORADO RESORTS EMPLOYEES/INVESTORS: KlaymanToskes Commences Investigation into Damages Sustained in Eldorado Stock held with Full-Service Brokerage Firms During Coronavirus Pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 03:11pm EDT

KlaymanToskes (“KT”), www.klaymantoskes.com, announced today that it is investigating damages sustained by current and former employees and investors of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) (“Eldorado”) who held large, unhedged concentrated positions in Eldorado stock and/or received margin calls resulting in the forced sale of stock. The recent losses were the result of unsuitable advice during the Coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic. The investigation focuses on full-service brokerage firms’ negligence and failure to supervise the management of concentrated, leveraged positions in Eldorado stock.

Investment portfolios holding large, concentrated stock positions carry significant downside risks, especially when leveraged by a margin loan. Full-service brokerage firms whose customers hold large concentrated stock positions have a duty to ensure that their customers understand the risks associated with concentration and to disclose and recommend the availability of risk management strategies. The failure to use risk management strategies as well as the failure to “hedge” the value of a concentrated portfolio directly exposes an investor’s concentrated position to fluctuations in the volatile securities markets. Since trading as high as 70.74 per share in February 2020, the price of Eldorado stock dropped to 6.02 on March 18, 2020, a decline of more than 91%.

The sole purpose of this release is to investigate whether strategies deployed by full-service brokerage firms were suitable for Eldorado employees and investors with concentrated, leveraged stock positions. Eldorado shareholders who held accounts at full-service brokerage firms, and have information relating to the manner in which the firm handled their concentrated, leveraged portfolios, are encouraged to contact Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., at (561) 542-5131, and download our Special Investor Report.

About KlaymanToskes

KT is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation, on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm represents high net-worth, ultra-high-net-worth, and institutional investors, such as non-profit organizations, unions, public and multi-employer pension funds. KT has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.

Destination: https://klaymantoskes.com/attention-eldorado-resorts-employees-investors


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ELDORADO RESORTS, INC.
03:11pATTENTION ELDORADO RESORTS EMPLOYEES : KlaymanToskes Commences Investigation int..
BU
04/27ELDORADO RESORTS : Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Divest the Eldorado Shrev..
AQ
04/24Coronavirus Crimps Some CEO Salaries but Not All
DJ
04/24ELDORADO RESORTS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
04/24ELDORADO RESORTS : Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Divest the Eldorado Shrev..
BU
04/23ELDORADO RESORTS : to Report 2020 First Quarter Results, Host Conference Call an..
BU
04/10ELDORADO RESORTS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/23ELDORADO RESORTS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
03/18ELDORADO RESORTS : to Temporarily Suspend Operations at Isle Casino Racing Pompa..
BU
03/18Coronavirus sows doubt over corporate acquirers coming through
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 867 M
EBIT 2020 330 M
Net income 2020 42,4 M
Debt 2020 2 651 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 33,5x
P/E ratio 2021 9,09x
EV / Sales2020 2,17x
EV / Sales2021 1,34x
Capitalization 1 407 M
Chart ELDORADO RESORTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Eldorado Resorts, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELDORADO RESORTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 39,75  $
Last Close Price 18,09  $
Spread / Highest target 342%
Spread / Average Target 120%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas R. Reeg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony L. Carano President & Chief Operating Officer
Gary L. Carano Executive Chairman
Bret Yunker Chief Financial Officer
Peter H. Broughton Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELDORADO RESORTS, INC.-69.67%1 407
SANDS CHINA LTD.-2.85%32 660
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED0.29%28 603
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC2.71%16 556
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED3.18%10 069
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED-0.44%8 997
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group