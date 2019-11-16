Log in
ELDORADO RESORTS, INC.

(ERI)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Eldorado Resorts, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

11/16/2019 | 12:01pm EST

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of investors that purchased Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) securities between March 1, 2019 and September 2, 2019 (“the “Class Period”). Investors have until November 22, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

On September 3, 2019, Eldorado revealed that CEO Tom Reeg, president and chief operating officer Anthony Carano, executive chairman Gary Carano, and director James Hawkins had received subpoenas in May pertaining to an ongoing investigation of the executives trading in an undisclosed company tied to James Hawkins.

On this news, Eldorado’s share price fell $3.09, or over 8%, to close at $35.42 on September 3, 2019.

The complaint, filed on September 23, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) several of the company’s executive officers, including CEO Thomas Reeg, engaged in improper trading with respect to the securities of another publicly-traded company; and (2) as a result, defendants’ statements about Eldorado’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Eldorado Resorts securities during the Class Period, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.