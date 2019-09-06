Log in
Eldorado (ERI) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Eldorado Resorts, Inc.; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

09/06/2019 | 01:13pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) ("Eldorado") for violations of federal securities laws.

On September 3, 2019, Eldorado disclosed that CEO Tom Reeg, COO and President Anthony Carano, Executive Chairman Gary Carano, and board member James Hawkins had all received subpoenas in May as part of an investigation into their trading shares in an undisclosed company supposedly tied to Hawkins. Following this news, shares of Eldorado shares dropped in price.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are an Eldorado shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471 
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eldorado-eri-alert-johnson-fistel-launches-investigation-into-eldorado-resorts-inc-investors-suffering-losses-encouraged-to-contact-firm-300913321.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
