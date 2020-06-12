Log in
ELDORADO RESORTS, INC.

ELDORADO RESORTS, INC.

(ERI)
Eldorado Resorts : Announces Reopening Dates for Five Properties in Florida, Indiana, Colorado and Ohio

06/12/2020

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) (“Eldorado,” “ERI,” or “the Company”) today announced the planned resumption of operations at five properties in Florida, Indiana, Colorado and Ohio, pending receipt of final regulatory approvals.

Eldorado plans to reopen Isle Casino Racing Pompano in Florida on Saturday, June 13, Tropicana Evansville in Indiana on Monday, June 15, Isle Casino Hotel Blackhawk and Lady Luck Casino Blackhawk in Colorado on Wednesday, June 17, and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs in Ohio on Friday, June 19.

Upon these reopenings, 21 of Eldorado’s 23 casino entertainment facilities will have reopened following the suspension of operations in March.

“We are excited and grateful to be on track to reopen our casinos in Florida, Indiana, Colorado and Ohio very soon, following which 90 percent of our properties will have resumed operations. As we reopen our facilities across the country, the health and safety of our Team Members and Guests remains our priority. We have been working very hard over the last two months to prepare to welcome our Guests back and look forward to safely providing the outstanding service and hospitality experiences our casinos in Florida, Indiana, Colorado and Ohio are known for,” said Anthony Carano, President and Chief Operating Officer of Eldorado Resorts.

Eldorado has developed a comprehensive list of health and safety protocols which are being implemented in all gaming markets where it has operations as they reopen. For more information, please visit www.eldoradoresorts.com/health-and-safety

About Eldorado Resorts, Inc.

Eldorado Resorts is a leading casino entertainment company that owns and operates twenty-three properties in eleven states, including Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, and Ohio. In aggregate, Eldorado’s properties feature approximately 23,900 slot machines, VLTs and e-tables and approximately 660 table games, and over 11,300 hotel rooms. For more information, please visit www.eldoradoresorts.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding expectations, future operating results and other information that is not historical information. When used in this press release, the terms or phrases such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “projects,” “plans,” “intends,” “expects,” “might,” “may,” “estimates,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “will likely continue,” and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and with what we believe is a reasonable basis, there can be no assurance that these expectations, beliefs and projections will be realized. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements made herein. Such risks, uncertainties and other important factors include, but are not limited to the impact of COVID-19 and other widespread health emergencies and other risks and uncertainties are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

In light of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available on our website or otherwise, and we do not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which the statement is made, except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2020
