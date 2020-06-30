Log in
Eldorado Resorts : Announces Reopening Dates for Grand Victoria Casino Elgin and Tropicana Atlantic City

06/30/2020 | 08:32am EDT

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) (“Eldorado,” “ERI,” or “the Company”) today announced the planned resumption of operations at Grand Victoria Casino Elgin in Illinois on Wednesday, July 1, and Tropicana Atlantic City in New Jersey on Thursday, July 2, pending receipt of final regulatory approvals.

“With the reopening of these two properties, all 23 Eldorado properties across the country will have resumed operations. The health and safety of our Team Members and Guests remains our top priority and we have been working very hard over the last three months to prepare to welcome our Guests back. We look forward to safely providing the outstanding service and hospitality experiences our casinos are known for,” said Anthony Carano, President and Chief Operating Officer of Eldorado Resorts.

Eldorado has developed a comprehensive list of health and safety protocols which are being implemented in all gaming markets where it has operations as they reopen. For more information, please visit www.eldoradoresorts.com/health-and-safety

About Eldorado Resorts, Inc.

Eldorado Resorts is a leading casino entertainment company that owns and operates twenty-three properties in eleven states, including Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, and Ohio. In aggregate, Eldorado’s properties feature approximately 23,900 slot machines, VLTs and e-tables and approximately 660 table games, and over 11,300 hotel rooms. For more information, please visit www.eldoradoresorts.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding expectations, future operating results and other information that is not historical information. When used in this press release, the terms or phrases such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “projects,” “plans,” “intends,” “expects,” “might,” “may,” “estimates,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “will likely continue,” and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and with what we believe is a reasonable basis, there can be no assurance that these expectations, beliefs and projections will be realized. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements made herein. Such risks, uncertainties and other important factors include, but are not limited to the impact of COVID-19 and other widespread health emergencies and other risks and uncertainties are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

In light of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available on our website or otherwise, and we do not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which the statement is made, except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2020
