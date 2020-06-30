Eldorado Resorts : Announces Reopening Dates for Grand Victoria Casino Elgin and Tropicana Atlantic City

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) (“Eldorado,” “ERI,” or “the Company”) today announced the planned resumption of operations at Grand Victoria Casino Elgin in Illinois on Wednesday, July 1, and Tropicana Atlantic City in New Jersey on Thursday, July 2, pending receipt of final regulatory approvals.

“With the reopening of these two properties, all 23 Eldorado properties across the country will have resumed operations. The health and safety of our Team Members and Guests remains our top priority and we have been working very hard over the last three months to prepare to welcome our Guests back. We look forward to safely providing the outstanding service and hospitality experiences our casinos are known for,” said Anthony Carano, President and Chief Operating Officer of Eldorado Resorts.

Eldorado has developed a comprehensive list of health and safety protocols which are being implemented in all gaming markets where it has operations as they reopen. For more information, please visit www.eldoradoresorts.com/health-and-safety

About Eldorado Resorts, Inc.

Eldorado Resorts is a leading casino entertainment company that owns and operates twenty-three properties in eleven states, including Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, and Ohio. In aggregate, Eldorado’s properties feature approximately 23,900 slot machines, VLTs and e-tables and approximately 660 table games, and over 11,300 hotel rooms. For more information, please visit www.eldoradoresorts.com

