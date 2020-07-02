Eldorado Resorts : Completes Divestiture of Isle of Capri Casino Kansas City and Lady Luck Casino Vicksburg to Twin River for $230 Million in Cash

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) (“Eldorado,” “ERI,” or “the Company”) announced today that it completed its previously announced transaction to divest Isle of Capri Casino Kansas City and Lady Luck Casino Vicksburg to Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TRWH) for $230 million in cash subject to working capital adjustments.

Tom Reeg, Chief Executive Officer of Eldorado, commented, “The sale of these two assets is consistent with our continued focus on reducing debt ahead of the expected closing for the Caesars transaction.”

Macquarie Capital is acting as exclusive financial advisor and Milbank LLP is acting as legal counsel to Eldorado in connection with the transactions.

About Eldorado Resorts, Inc.

Eldorado is a leading casino entertainment company that owns and operates twenty-one properties in eleven states, including Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, and Ohio. In aggregate, Eldorado’s properties feature approximately 22,400 slot machines, VLTs and e-tables and approximately 640 table games, and over 11,200 hotel rooms. For more information, please visit www.eldoradoresorts.com

