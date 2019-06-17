Eldorado Resorts : Enters into Agreements to Divest Mountaineer Casino Racetrack and Resort, Isle Casino Cape Girardeau and Lady Luck Casino Caruthersville for $385 Million Cash

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) (“Eldorado” or the “Company”) announced today that it entered into definitive agreements to sell Mountaineer Casino Racetrack and Resort in New Cumberland, WV; Isle Casino Cape Girardeau in Cape Girardeau, MO; and Lady Luck Casino Caruthersville in Caruthersville, MO, for aggregate consideration of $385 million in cash. Pursuant to the terms of the agreements, Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) will acquire the operating assets of the three properties for approximately $107 million, subject to a customary working capital adjustment, and VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) will acquire the land and real estate assets of the three properties for approximately $278 million.

The transactions are subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions and are expected to close in early 2020.

Tom Reeg, Chief Executive Officer of Eldorado, commented, “The agreements to divest Mountaineer Casino, Isle Casino Cape Girardeau and Lady Luck Casino Caruthersville are consistent with our continued focus on optimizing the results from our regional gaming platform, generating growth through strategic acquisitions and realizing value through sales. The sale price for these three properties represents an attractive multiple of their aggregate trailing twelve months cash flows and provides additional capital that we expect to deploy for shareholder value enhancing initiatives. Following the completion of these transactions, Eldorado will continue to benefit from our geographically diverse portfolio of regional gaming assets that we believe have potential for further margin growth and increased cash flow.”

Macquarie Capital is acting as exclusive financial advisor and Milbank LLP is acting as legal counsel to Eldorado in connection with the proposed transactions.

About Eldorado Resorts, Inc.

Eldorado Resorts is a leading casino entertainment company that owns and operates twenty-six properties in twelve states, including Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio and West Virginia. In aggregate, Eldorado’s properties feature approximately 28,000 slot machines and VLTs and approximately 750 table games, and over 12,500 hotel rooms. For more information, please visit www.eldoradoresorts.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005231/en/