ELDORADO RESORTS INC

ELDORADO RESORTS INC

(ERI)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eldorado Resorts : NATIONALLY RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Eldorado Resorts, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – ERI

0
09/10/2019 | 02:51pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) resulting from allegations that Eldorado may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On September 3, 2019, Eldorado disclosed that CEO Tom Reeg, chief operating officer and president Anthony Carano, executive chairman Gary Carano and board member James Hawkins had received subpoenas in May relating to an ongoing investigation of the executives trading in an undisclosed company tied to Hawkins.

On this news, Eldorado’s stock price fell by $3.09, or 8%, to close at $35.42 on September 3, 2019, injuring investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Eldorado investors. If you purchased shares of Eldorado please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1666.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 596 M
EBIT 2019 468 M
Net income 2019 152 M
Debt 2019 3 065 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 21,0x
P/E ratio 2020 18,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,36x
EV / Sales2020 2,21x
Capitalization 3 062 M
