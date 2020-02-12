Eldorado Resorts : Secures Approval From Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board in Connection With Its Pending Acquisition of Caesars Entertainment

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) (“Eldorado” or the “Company”) announced that at a meeting today, the Company received approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board in connection with its pending acquisition of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”), subject to customary conditions. The transaction is expected to be consummated in the first half of 2020 and remains subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, and other closing conditions.

Eldorado Resorts is a leading casino entertainment company that owns and operates twenty-three properties in eleven states, including Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, and Ohio. In aggregate, Eldorado’s properties feature approximately 24,100 slot machines, VLTs and e-tables and approximately 670 table games, and over 11,400 hotel rooms. For more information, please visit www.eldoradoresorts.com.

Caesars is one of the world’s most diversified casino-entertainment providers and the most geographically diverse U.S. casino-entertainment company. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars’ resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah’s® and Horseshoe® brand names. Caesars’ portfolio also includes the Caesars UK family of casinos. Caesars is focused on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of great service, excellent products, unsurpassed distribution, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

