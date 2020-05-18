Log in
Eldorado Resorts : Shares Rise 20% After Reopening Louisiana Casinos

05/18/2020 | 01:47pm EDT

By Chris Wack

Eldorado Resorts Inc. shares were up 20% to $27.82 after the company said it was resuming operations at Isle of Capri Lake Charles, Belle of Baton Rouge and Eldorado Shreveport on Monday.

The casino and entertainment company said it is implementing the Louisiana Gaming Control Board's regulations that limit gaming positions to 50% of prior levels and patron count at each facility to 25% occupancy of maximum allowable fire code levels.

Eldorado said it has developed a comprehensive list of health and safety protocols being implemented in Louisiana and other gaming markets where it has operations as they reopen.

The casinos were closed March 16 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 390 M
EBIT 2020 -394 M
Net income 2020 -1 166 M
Debt 2020 17 850 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,96x
P/E ratio 2021 -39,2x
EV / Sales2020 4,48x
EV / Sales2021 2,05x
Capitalization 1 806 M
Chart ELDORADO RESORTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Eldorado Resorts, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELDORADO RESORTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 33,15 $
Last Close Price 23,21 $
Spread / Highest target 223%
Spread / Average Target 42,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas R. Reeg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony L. Carano President & Chief Operating Officer
Gary L. Carano Executive Chairman
Bret Yunker Chief Financial Officer
Peter H. Broughton Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELDORADO RESORTS, INC.-61.08%1 806
SANDS CHINA LTD.-0.67%31 150
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED1.07%29 109
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC6.46%17 780
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-1.14%10 317
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED0.74%9 172
