Eldorado Resorts : Shares Rise 20% After Reopening Louisiana Casinos

By Chris Wack

Eldorado Resorts Inc. shares were up 20% to $27.82 after the company said it was resuming operations at Isle of Capri Lake Charles, Belle of Baton Rouge and Eldorado Shreveport on Monday.

The casino and entertainment company said it is implementing the Louisiana Gaming Control Board's regulations that limit gaming positions to 50% of prior levels and patron count at each facility to 25% occupancy of maximum allowable fire code levels.

Eldorado said it has developed a comprehensive list of health and safety protocols being implemented in Louisiana and other gaming markets where it has operations as they reopen.

The casinos were closed March 16 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

