Eldorado Resorts : to Participate in Jefferies 8th Annual Winter Conference on February 1

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) (“Eldorado” or the “Company”) announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Tom Reeg, will be participating in a fireside chat at the Jefferies 8th Annual Winter Conference on Friday, February 1, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. MT. Mr. Reeg will also meet with institutional investors at the conference which will be held at The Arrabelle at Vail Square, Vail, CO.

About Eldorado Resorts, Inc.

Eldorado Resorts is a leading casino entertainment company that owns and operates twenty eight properties in thirteen states, including Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. In aggregate, Eldorado’s properties feature more than 30,000 slot machines and VLTs and 800 table games, and over 12,500 hotel rooms. For more information, please visit www.eldoradoresorts.com.

