ELDORADO RESORTS INC (ERI)
  Report  
Eldorado Resorts : to Participate in Jefferies 8th Annual Winter Conference on February 1

01/15/2019 | 10:01am EST

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) (“Eldorado” or the “Company”) announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Tom Reeg, will be participating in a fireside chat at the Jefferies 8th Annual Winter Conference on Friday, February 1, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. MT. Mr. Reeg will also meet with institutional investors at the conference which will be held at The Arrabelle at Vail Square, Vail, CO.

About Eldorado Resorts, Inc.
Eldorado Resorts is a leading casino entertainment company that owns and operates twenty eight properties in thirteen states, including Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. In aggregate, Eldorado’s properties feature more than 30,000 slot machines and VLTs and 800 table games, and over 12,500 hotel rooms. For more information, please visit www.eldoradoresorts.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 069 M
EBIT 2018 330 M
Net income 2018 136 M
Debt 2018 3 146 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 24,31
P/E ratio 2019 12,61
EV / Sales 2018 3,09x
EV / Sales 2019 2,15x
Capitalization 3 255 M
Chart ELDORADO RESORTS INC
Duration : Period :
Eldorado Resorts Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELDORADO RESORTS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 55,0 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas R. Reeg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony L. Carano President & Chief Operating Officer
Gary L. Carano Executive Chairman
Peter H. Broughton Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Frank J. Fahrenkopf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELDORADO RESORTS INC16.16%3 255
SANDS CHINA LTD.0.43%35 717
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-7.12%25 537
WYNN MACAU LTD-5.69%10 767
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED5.68%10 629
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)9.59%9 516
