Eldorado Resorts : to Participate in Two Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) (“Eldorado” or the “Company”) announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Tom Reeg, will be participating in two upcoming institutional investor conferences:

J.P. Morgan’s Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, February 26 at 2:00 p.m. ET at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel. Mr. Reeg will participate in a fireside chat and conduct individual and group meetings with institutional investors.

J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum on Thursday, March 14 at 7:30 a.m. PT at Wynn Las Vegas. Mr. Reeg will participate in a fireside chat and conduct individual and group meetings with institutional investors.

About Eldorado Resorts, Inc.

Eldorado Resorts is a leading casino entertainment company that owns and operates twenty seven properties in thirteen states, including Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. In aggregate, Eldorado’s properties feature more than 28,000 slot machines and VLTs and over 600 table games, and over 12,500 hotel rooms. For more information, please visit www.eldoradoresorts.com.

