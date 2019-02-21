Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Eldorado Resorts Inc    ERI

ELDORADO RESORTS INC

(ERI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eldorado Resorts : to Participate in Two Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 02:25pm EST

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) (“Eldorado” or the “Company”) announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Tom Reeg, will be participating in two upcoming institutional investor conferences:

  • J.P. Morgan’s Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, February 26 at 2:00 p.m. ET at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel. Mr. Reeg will participate in a fireside chat and conduct individual and group meetings with institutional investors.
  • J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum on Thursday, March 14 at 7:30 a.m. PT at Wynn Las Vegas. Mr. Reeg will participate in a fireside chat and conduct individual and group meetings with institutional investors.

About Eldorado Resorts, Inc.

Eldorado Resorts is a leading casino entertainment company that owns and operates twenty seven properties in thirteen states, including Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. In aggregate, Eldorado’s properties feature more than 28,000 slot machines and VLTs and over 600 table games, and over 12,500 hotel rooms. For more information, please visit www.eldoradoresorts.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELDORADO RESORTS INC
02:25pELDORADO RESORTS : to Participate in Two Upcoming Institutional Investor Confere..
BU
02/07ELDORADO RESORTS : to Report 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results..
BU
02/06ELDORADO RESORTS : APPOINTS BRET YUNKER CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; Investment Bank..
AQ
02/06ELDORADO RESORTS : Appoints Stephanie Lepori Chief Administrative Officer
BU
02/05ELDORADO RESORTS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/04ELDORADO RESORTS : Appoints Bret Yunker Chief Financial Officer
BU
01/30ELDORADO RESORTS : Completes transaction with william hill us to bring sports wa..
AQ
01/29ELDORADO RESORTS : Completes Transaction with William Hill US to Bring Sports Wa..
BU
01/29ELDORADO RESORTS : NAMES STEVE CALLENDER SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF EASTERN REGION..
AQ
01/18ELDORADO RESORTS : Names steve callender senior vice president of eastern region..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 068 M
EBIT 2018 326 M
Net income 2018 138 M
Debt 2018 3 139 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 28,48
P/E ratio 2019 15,80
EV / Sales 2018 3,29x
EV / Sales 2019 2,31x
Capitalization 3 671 M
Chart ELDORADO RESORTS INC
Duration : Period :
Eldorado Resorts Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELDORADO RESORTS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 55,0 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas R. Reeg Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Anthony L. Carano President & Chief Operating Officer
Gary L. Carano Executive Chairman
Peter H. Broughton Senior Vice President-Information Technology
James B. Hawkins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELDORADO RESORTS INC31.01%3 671
SANDS CHINA LTD.8.84%38 660
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED9.73%30 174
WYNN MACAU LTD12.78%12 861
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)23.38%11 532
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED13.87%11 165
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.