Eldorado Resorts : to Reopen Five Nevada Casinos Today

06/04/2020 | 08:34am EDT

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) (“Eldorado,” “ERI,” or “the Company”) announced that it will resume operations at Eldorado Resort Casino, Silver Legacy Resort Casino and Circus Circus Hotel Casino in Reno, MontBleu Resort Casino Spa in Lake Tahoe and Tropicana Laughlin today, Thursday, June 4, 2020. With today’s reopenings in Nevada, 16 of Eldorado’s 23 casino entertainment facilities have resumed operations following the suspension of operations in March.

“We are excited and grateful to be able to reopen our casinos in Nevada. As we resume operations at our facilities across the country, the health and safety of our Team Members and Guests remains our number one priority. We have been working very hard over the last two months in partnership with the State of Nevada and the Nevada Gaming Control Board to prepare for these reopenings. We look forward to providing the outstanding service and hospitality experiences our casinos in Nevada are known for in a safe manner,” said Anthony Carano, President and Chief Operating Officer of Eldorado Resorts.

THE ROW Reno, which is comprised of Eldorado Resort Casino, Silver Legacy Resort Casino and Circus Circus Reno, plans a phased reopening process of its hotel rooms. Silver Legacy’s newly upgraded room accommodations will be the first available beginning June 4. Silver Legacy is located in the center of the action with easy access to Eldorado Resort Casino and Circus Circus Reno. Upon reopening, guests will be able to enjoy the amenities and gaming floors at all three properties.

Eldorado is implementing procedures that limit gaming capacity and casino floor occupancy and ensure proper social distancing at its Nevada properties and is adhering to the Nevada Gaming Control Board’s regulations.

Eldorado has developed a comprehensive list of health and safety protocols which are being implemented in all gaming markets where it has operations as they reopen. For more information, please visit www.eldoradoresorts.com/health-and-safety

About Eldorado Resorts, Inc.

Eldorado Resorts is a leading casino entertainment company that owns and operates twenty-three properties in eleven states, including Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, and Ohio. In aggregate, Eldorado’s properties feature approximately 23,900 slot machines, VLTs and e-tables and approximately 660 table games, and over 11,300 hotel rooms. For more information, please visit www.eldoradoresorts.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding expectations, future operating results and other information that is not historical information. When used in this press release, the terms or phrases such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “projects,” “plans,” “intends,” “expects,” “might,” “may,” “estimates,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “will likely continue,” and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and with what we believe is a reasonable basis, there can be no assurance that these expectations, beliefs and projections will be realized. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements made herein. Such risks, uncertainties and other important factors include, but are not limited to the impact of COVID-19 and other widespread health emergencies and other risks and uncertainties are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

In light of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available on our website or otherwise, and we do not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which the statement is made, except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2020
