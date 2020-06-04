Eldorado Resorts : to Reopen Five Nevada Casinos Today

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) (“Eldorado,” “ERI,” or “the Company”) announced that it will resume operations at Eldorado Resort Casino, Silver Legacy Resort Casino and Circus Circus Hotel Casino in Reno, MontBleu Resort Casino Spa in Lake Tahoe and Tropicana Laughlin today, Thursday, June 4, 2020. With today’s reopenings in Nevada, 16 of Eldorado’s 23 casino entertainment facilities have resumed operations following the suspension of operations in March.

“We are excited and grateful to be able to reopen our casinos in Nevada. As we resume operations at our facilities across the country, the health and safety of our Team Members and Guests remains our number one priority. We have been working very hard over the last two months in partnership with the State of Nevada and the Nevada Gaming Control Board to prepare for these reopenings. We look forward to providing the outstanding service and hospitality experiences our casinos in Nevada are known for in a safe manner,” said Anthony Carano, President and Chief Operating Officer of Eldorado Resorts.

THE ROW Reno, which is comprised of Eldorado Resort Casino, Silver Legacy Resort Casino and Circus Circus Reno, plans a phased reopening process of its hotel rooms. Silver Legacy’s newly upgraded room accommodations will be the first available beginning June 4. Silver Legacy is located in the center of the action with easy access to Eldorado Resort Casino and Circus Circus Reno. Upon reopening, guests will be able to enjoy the amenities and gaming floors at all three properties.

Eldorado is implementing procedures that limit gaming capacity and casino floor occupancy and ensure proper social distancing at its Nevada properties and is adhering to the Nevada Gaming Control Board’s regulations.

Eldorado has developed a comprehensive list of health and safety protocols which are being implemented in all gaming markets where it has operations as they reopen. For more information, please visit www.eldoradoresorts.com/health-and-safety

About Eldorado Resorts, Inc.

Eldorado Resorts is a leading casino entertainment company that owns and operates twenty-three properties in eleven states, including Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, and Ohio. In aggregate, Eldorado’s properties feature approximately 23,900 slot machines, VLTs and e-tables and approximately 660 table games, and over 11,300 hotel rooms. For more information, please visit www.eldoradoresorts.com

