Eldorado Resorts : to Temporarily Suspend Operations at Its Casinos in Nevada

03/17/2020 | 09:32pm EDT

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) (“Eldorado,” “ERI,” or “the Company”) announced today that, in accordance with an order from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, it will temporarily suspend operations at Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, Silver Legacy Resort Casino Reno, Circus Circus Hotel Casino Reno, Tropicana Laughlin Hotel and Casino and MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa Lake Tahoe at 11:59 PM PDT on March 17, 2020.

The Company is continuing to monitor developments related to COVID-19 and reinforcing our policies as necessary. For additional information, please visit our website at www.eldoradoresorts.com.

About Eldorado Resorts, Inc.
Eldorado Resorts is a leading casino entertainment company that owns and operates twenty-three properties in eleven states, including Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, and Ohio. In aggregate, Eldorado’s properties feature approximately 23,900 slot machines, VLTs and e-tables and approximately 660 table games, and over 11,300 hotel rooms. For more information, please visit www.eldoradoresorts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding expectations, future operating results and other information that is not historical information. When used in this press release, the terms or phrases such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “projects,” “plans,” “intends,” “expects,” “might,” “may,” “estimates,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “will likely continue,” and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, and may include statements regarding COVID-19, the length of time Eldorado Nevada casinos will remain closed and whether the Company will be required to close other properties. Although our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and with what we believe is a reasonable basis, there can be no assurance that these expectations, beliefs and projections will be realized. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements made herein. Such risks, uncertainties and other important factors include, but are not limited to the impact of COVID-19 and other widespread health emergencies and other risks and uncertainties are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

In light of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available on our website or otherwise, and we do not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which the statement is made, except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 420 M
EBIT 2020 442 M
Net income 2020 143 M
Debt 2020 2 505 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 5,48x
P/E ratio 2021 4,43x
EV / Sales2020 1,36x
EV / Sales2021 1,17x
Capitalization 785 M
Chart ELDORADO RESORTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Eldorado Resorts, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELDORADO RESORTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 68,10  $
Last Close Price 10,09  $
Spread / Highest target 693%
Spread / Average Target 575%
Spread / Lowest Target 386%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas R. Reeg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony L. Carano President & Chief Operating Officer
Gary L. Carano Executive Chairman
Bret Yunker Chief Financial Officer
Peter H. Broughton Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELDORADO RESORTS, INC.-76.89%1 072
SANDS CHINA LTD.-0.84%30 768
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-5.47%24 570
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-17.11%8 732
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED-3.80%8 134
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-41.25%6 531
