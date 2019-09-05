Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Eldorado Resorts Inc    ERI

ELDORADO RESORTS INC

(ERI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Eldorado Resorts, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 05:33pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ERI) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Eldorado disclosed on September 3, 2019, the CEO Tom Reeg, COO and President Anthony Carano, Executive Chairman Gary Carano, and board member James Hawkins had all received subpoenas in May as part of an ongoing investigation into their trading shares in an undisclosed company allegedly tied to Hawkins. Based on this news, shares of Eldorado dropped by 8% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELDORADO RESORTS INC
05:33pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
05:26pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Eldorado ..
BU
02:29pRosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Eldorado ..
BU
08/16ELDORADO RESORTS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial S..
AQ
08/12ELDORADO RESORTS : Reports second quarter net revenue of $637.1 million, operati..
AQ
08/09ELDORADO RESORTS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
08/06Consumer Cos up Amid Pause in Trade-Battle Exchanges -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
08/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 599 M
EBIT 2019 469 M
Net income 2019 151 M
Debt 2019 2 950 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 20,6x
P/E ratio 2020 18,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,27x
EV / Sales2020 2,13x
Capitalization 2 951 M
Chart ELDORADO RESORTS INC
Duration : Period :
Eldorado Resorts Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELDORADO RESORTS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 59,11  $
Last Close Price 39,05  $
Spread / Highest target 79,3%
Spread / Average Target 51,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas R. Reeg Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Anthony L. Carano President & Chief Operating Officer
Gary L. Carano Executive Chairman
Peter H. Broughton Senior Vice President-Information Technology
James B. Hawkins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELDORADO RESORTS INC5.08%2 951
SANDS CHINA LTD.5.07%38 014
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED3.81%28 629
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED33.52%12 499
WYNN MACAU LTD-5.81%10 845
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)18.50%9 603
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group