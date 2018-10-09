JCM Global : Signs Exclusive Master Supply Agreement with Eldorado Resorts, Inc.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JCM Global has signed an exclusive master supply agreement with Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) helping the company to deepen and expand its connection with its players. Under the agreement, JCM will provide its bill validators and printers for all 26 Eldorado gaming properties in the U.S.

The agreement is an expansion of existing relationships between JCM and certain Eldorado properties and a conversion for other properties. JCM will provide its iVIZION® and UBA® bill validators and its GEN5™ and GEN2U™ printers. Eldorado has also been using JCM's award-wining ICB® Intelligent Cash Box system at many of its properties.

"The source of Eldorado's continued success is our focus on innovative ways to interact with our loyal customer base," said Anthony Carano, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Eldorado Resorts, Inc. "The JCM/ERI relationship is an important part of providing our guests with the unbelievable experience they expect from Eldorado Resorts."

"We are humbled that Eldorado Resorts has chosen JCM and JCM products for its enterprise-wide transaction strategy," said JCM Sr VP of Sales and Operations Dave Kubajak. "Operators worldwide – in gaming, banking, and other industries – trust and rely on JCM's award-winning products to provide the perfect combination of security and player convenience along with unsurpassed service. The end results are transactions that are secure, accurate, compliant, and increase connections between operator and patron."

JCM's iVIZION's CIS technology scans the entire note or ticket, reading more than 9.5 million data points on every note, more than twice that of the nearest competitor. The UBA is world-famous for its combination of superior magnetic and optical sensing technology and anti-pullback technology.

Player convenience increases with JCM's GEN2U™ and GEN5™, which are fast, flexible, and powerful with more memory and faster print speeds to print TITO and promotional tickets.

For more information on these products and more, visit JCM in booth #4039 at G2E 2018. Join JCM online at www.jcmglobal.com and on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About JCM Global

JCM Global is the world's leading transaction technologies supplier for the banking, retail, kiosk and gaming industries. With unsurpassed service and support, JCM Global is trusted by operators, manufacturers and integrators on six continents. Its extensive line of award-winning products set global standards with ground-breaking peripheral transaction components. For more information, visit www.jcmglobal.com.

About Eldorado Resorts, Inc.

Eldorado Resorts is a leading casino entertainment company that owns and operates twenty-six properties in twelve states, including Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, and West Virginia. In aggregate, Eldorado's properties feature approximately 27,500 slot machines and VLTs and 800 table games, and over 12,500 hotel rooms. Founded in 1973 in Reno, Eldorado has been dedicated to providing exceptional guest service, a dynamic gaming product, award-winning dining, exciting entertainment and premiere accommodations. Our extensive management experience and unwavering commitment to our team members, guests and shareholders have been the primary drivers of our strategic goals and success. We take pride in our reinvestment in our properties and the communities we support along with emphasizing our family-style approach in an effort to build loyalty among our team members and guests. We will continue to focus on the future growth and diversification of our company while maintaining our core values and striving for operational excellence. For more information, please visit www.eldoradoresorts.com.

