ELDORADO RESORTS INC

ELDORADO RESORTS INC

(ERI)
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Eldorado Resorts, Inc. Investors

09/05/2019 | 05:26pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (“Eldorado” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ERI) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 3, 2019, Eldorado revealed that CEO Tom Reeg, president and chief operating officer Anthony Carano, executive chairman Gary Carano, and director James Hawkins had received subpoenas in May pertaining to an ongoing investigation of the executives trading in an undisclosed company tied to James Hawkins.

On this news, Eldorado’s share price fell $3.09, or over 8%, to close at $35.42 on September 3, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Eldorado securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
