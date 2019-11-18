Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Eldorado Resorts, Inc.    ERI

ELDORADO RESORTS, INC.

(ERI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Eldorado Resorts, Inc. - ERI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 10:55pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Eldorado Resorts, Inc. ("Eldorado" or the "Company") (NYSE: ERI).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Eldorado and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On September 3, 2019, Eldorado filed a Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in connection with the proposed merger between Eldorado and Caesars Entertainment Corporation.  In the Form S-4, the Company disclosed that several of its officers and directors received subpoenas from the SEC in May 2019 relating to an investigation of trading in the securities of another publicly traded company of which one of Eldorado's directors was also a director.  The New York Post subsequently reported that the undisclosed company referenced in the Form S-4 was IRadimed Corp. 

On this news, Eldorado's stock price fell $3.09 per share, or 8.02%, to close at $35.42 per share on September 3, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-eldorado-resorts-inc---eri-300960462.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELDORADO RESORTS, INC.
11/18Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Eldorado Res..
PR
11/18ELDORADO RESORTS : Stockholders of eldorado resorts and caesars entertainment vo..
AQ
11/16DEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Acti..
BU
11/15STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/15ELDORADO RESORTS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Ot..
AQ
11/15ELDORADO RESORTS : Stockholders of Eldorado Resorts and Caesars Entertainment Vo..
BU
11/14CARL ICAHN : Icahn pushes for HP merger with Xerox - WSJ
RE
11/12ELDORADO RESORTS : Reports third quarter net revenue of $663.2 million, operatin..
AQ
11/07ELDORADO RESORTS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
11/07Xerox, HP Stocks Gain Amid Deal Talk -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group