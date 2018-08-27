ELEA VEHS : Electra Meccanica To Ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on August 30, 2018

VANCOUVER, Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO; SOLOW) ("Electra Meccanica" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, announced today that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jerry Kroll, will ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on Thursday, August 30, 2018 to celebrate the Company's recent uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market.

"Our successful uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market is the culmination of many years of hard work by our dedicated team. We could not think of a more fitting way to celebrate this landmark event in the evolution of our Company than to ring the Nasdaq opening bell alongside our key management team and major shareholders," stated Jerry Kroll, Chairman and CEO of Electra Meccanica. "Our SOLO, the all-electric, single-passenger vehicle is a revolutionary solution to commuting. As a Company focused on developing innovative solutions, it has been a perfect fit to join the Nasdaq, the leading exchange for tech companies. The scheduled delivery of our initial batch of mass production SOLOs in the last quarter of 2018 will bring us one step closer to our greater vision of closing the last gas station. It is time for our vision to spread thanks to increased visibility among members of the financial community and general public at large, who view Nasdaq as the place to be for dynamic, high growth public companies."

Mr. Kroll will ring the opening bell at 9:30 a.m. ET and will be joined by Electra Meccanica management and board members. The event will be broadcast live from the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, starting at 9:15 a.m. ET and viewable online at https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live.

About Electra Meccanica Vehicles Corp.:

Electra Meccanica is a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles. The Company builds the innovative, all-electric SOLO, a single passenger vehicle developed to revolutionize the way people commute, and is developing the Tofino, an elegant high-performance two seater electric roadster sports car. Both vehicles are designed for the ultimate driving experience while making your commute more efficient, cost-effective and environmentally friendly.

Intermeccanica, a subsidiary of Electra Meccanica, has successfully been building high-end specialty cars for 59 years. The Electra Meccanica family aims to deliver next generation affordable electric vehicles to the masses.

For more information, visit www.electrameccanica.com.

