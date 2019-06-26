Elec & Eltek International : ESG REPORT 2018
About the Report
關於本報告
Group Overview
集團概覽
Scope of Report
報告範圍
Response To This Report
對本報告的回應
CSR Vision
企業社會責任願景
Missions and Objectives
使命及目標
CSR Governance Structure
企業社會責任的管治架構
Stakeholder Engagement
利益相關者的參與
Materiality Assessment
重要性評估
Overview of Materiality Assessment Results
重要性評估結果概要
Environmental Protection
環境保護
Discharge and Emission Management
排放物管理
Air Pollutant Emissions
空氣污染物排放
Wastewater Discharge
廢水排放
Generation, Treatment and Recycling of Waste
廢棄物的產生、處理和回收
Consumption of Energy, Water and Packaging Materials
能源、水資源及包裝物料的使用
Other Impacts on the environment and Natural Resources
其他環境及自然資源影響
Employment
僱傭
Employment Policy
僱傭政策
Staff Activities and Benefits
員工活動及福利
Training and Development
培訓及發展
Employee Health and Occupational Safety
僱員健康及職業安全
Operations
營運
Supplier Management
供應鏈管理
Product Management and Safety
產品管理及安全
Customer Information and Intellectual Property Protection
客戶資料及知識產權保護
Anti-Corruption and Anti-Competitive Behaviour Policy
反貪污及反競爭行為政策
Community
社區
Donations and Public Welfare Activities
捐款及公益活動
Contribution to Communities
社區貢獻
ABOUT THE REPORT
關於本報告
GROUP OVERVIEW
集團概覽
Elec & Eltek International Limited ("Elec & Eltek", the "Group", or "We") is
依利安達有限公司（「依利安達」、「本集團」或
listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the
「我們」）於香港聯合交易所有限公司（「香港聯交
"Hong Kong Stock Exchange", Stock code: 1151) and the Singapore Stock
所」，香港聯交所股份代號：
1151）及新加坡交
Exchange Limited (Stock code: E16.SI). We are committed to integrating
易所（新加坡交易所股份代號：
E16.SI）主板上
sustainable development into our strategic planning and day-to-day operation
市。我們致力以具透明度的舉措將可持續發展
through transparent measures, with a view to delivering long-term value to
融入企業的戰略規劃及日常營運之中，務求為
stakeholders of the Group.
本集團的利益相關方創造長遠價值。
SCOPE OF REPORT
報告範圍
This Report covers the environmental, social and governance ("ESG") initiatives and performance issues related to our businesses for the period commencing on 1 January and ending on 31 December 2018 (the "reporting period" or the "FY2018").
This Report has been prepared in accordance with the Environmental, Social and Governance Report Guidelines contained in Appendix 27 to the Main Board Listing Rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
本報告涵蓋自二零一八年一月一日至十二月 三十一日期間（「報告期間」、「
2018年財政年 度」）與我們的業務相關之環境、社會及管治 （「 ESG」）方面的舉措及相關表現事宜。
本報告根據香港交易所主版上市規則附錄 二十七所載之環境、社會及管治報告指引而編 製。
RESPONSE TO THIS REPORT
對本報告的回應
Elec & Eltek highly values the views of all stakeholders on the measures taken
依利安達高度重視各利益相關者對本集團可
by the Group for, and our performance in relation to, sustainability. Should
持續發展措施及表現的意見。如 閣下對本
you have any questions or suggestions on this Report, please contact us
報告有任何問題或建議，請發送電子郵件至
by e-mail to ir@eleceltek.com or fax at (852) 2954 2935. Please browse
ir@eleceltek.com
，或傳真至(852) 2954 2935
the Group's website (www.eleceltek.com) for further information on the
聯絡我們。如欲瞭解更多關於本集團的可
sustainability plan of the Group.
持 續 發 展 計 劃 ， 請 瀏 覽 本 集 團 官 方 網 站
(www.eleceltek.com)
。
For details of the financial performance of the Group and any inquiries, please
而有關本集團財務表現的詳情及任何查詢，請
carefully read the Annual Report 2018 of Elec & Eltek.
細閱依利安達二零一八年度年報。
CSR VISION
企業社會責任願景
We regard corporate social responsibility (CSR) as a part of our business
我們視企業社會責任為經營理念，強調企業發
philosophy and take into account the sustainable development of the
展的同時，能顧及社會及環境的可持續發展。
community and the environment while emphasizing corporate development.
我們的企業社會責任願景是：「打造一流企業，
Our CSR vision is "to build us into a top performer that helps establish a
構建和諧社會，促進經濟、社會、環境的和諧
harmonious society and promote well-balanced and sustainable development
與可持續發展。」
of the economy, community and environment."
2
ABOUT THE REPORT
關於本報告
MISSIONS AND OBJECTIVES
使命及目標
We attach great importance to our responsibility to society, while taking
我們十分重視企業對社會的責任，同時顧及發
into account business development and its impact on the environment
展業務及對環境與社會的影響，並以保護環
and society. Our core values are protecting the environment, caring for
境、關愛社區、以人為本、關懷員工、公平持
communities and employees, putting people first, being fair-minded, and
正與遵行法規為我們的核心價值。
following laws and regulations.
The following are our missions and objectives in terms of environment,
以下為我們在環境、社區、僱傭及營運方面訂
community, employment, and operations:
立的使命與目標：
•
Reduce emissions
•
減少排放
•
Manage energy effectively
Environment
•
有效能源管理
環境
•
Save water
•
節約用水
•
Recover and recycle wastes
•
廢棄物回收及循環再用
•
Enhance a caring, eco-friendly atmosphere in community
•
提升社會中關愛和環保的氛圍
•
Produce products that contribute to community
Community
•
生產對社會作出貢獻的產品
社區
•
Promote community development
•
促進社區發展
•
Offer job opportunities
•
提供就業機會
•
Improve employee benefits and strengthen employee
training and personal development
•
提升員工福利、加強員工培訓和個人發展
Employment
•
Promote work-life balance
僱傭
•
提倡工作與生活平衡
•
Ensure employee occupational health and safety
•
保障職業健康及安全
•
Comply with laws and regulations
•
遵從法規
•
Prevent bribery and corruption
Operations
•
防止賄賂及貪污舞弊行為
營運
•
Manage supply chains effectively
•
有效的供應鏈管理
ESG REPORT 2018
二零一八年環境、社會及管治報告
3
ABOUT THE REPORT
關於本報告
CSR GOVERNANCE STRUCTURE
企業社會責任的管治架構
Our CSR structure consists of three major components, namely, the Board,
我們的企業社會責任架構分為
3個主要組成部
a CSR working group, and an executive department. The CSR governance
分，依次為董事會、企業社會責任工作小組及
structure is shown in the table below:
執行部門。企業社會責任的管治架構可見下表：
The Board
董事會
CSR Working
Group
企業社會責任
工作小組
Executive
Department
執行部門
The Board shall oversee ESG matters as a whole and assumes overall responsibility for the data disclosed in this Report
董事會對 ESG事務作整體監督，並對此報告所披露之資料承擔整體 責任
It can authorise the CSR working group to perform all routine work related to CSR matters
授權企業社會責任工作小組負責執行所有企業社會責任相關事宜的 日常工作
The CSR working group consists of the Group's management. Its powers and responsibilities include coordinating and promoting policies related to ESG:
企業社會責任工作小組由集團管理層組成。工作小組的權責包括協 調及推動 ESG相關政策：
Conducting a materiality assessment
進行重要性評估
Collecting CSR-related information and data on a daily basis
負責搜集日常企業社會責任相關的訊息及資料
Promoting and monitoring the implementation of policies related to ESG
推動及監察 ESG相關政策的實施
Reporting significant ESG matters to the management and the Board
向管理層及董事會報告重大 ESG議題
The executive department is responsible for promoting and implementing ESG policies on a daily basis
執行部門負責推行及實施日常 ESG相關政策
The Board of Elec & Eltek assumes overall responsibility for the management
依利安達董事會對環境、社會及管治的管理及
of the environment, society and governance as well as disclosures in the
其報告內的披露資料承擔整體責任。除以上提
Report. In addition to the aforesaid ESG governance structure, the Group
及的
ESG管治架構外，集團亦已建立風險管理
has also established risk management and internal control systems to
及內部監控系統以識別、評估及管理與環境、
identify, assess, and manage risks related to the environment, society and
社會及管治相關的風險。董事會已設立審核委
governance. The Board has set up an Audit Committee with specific written
員會，並已書面訂明其具體職權範圍，載列董
terms of reference, setting out the duties, responsibilities, and powers
事會所委派職務與責任及所授權力。審核委員
delegated by the Board. The Audit Committee assists the Board to fulfil its
會協助董事會履行其在本集團風險管理及內部
oversight role over the Group's risk management and internal control function
監控功能上的監管角色，每年至少一次審閱及
by reviewing and evaluating the effectiveness of the overall risk management
評估風險管理及內部監控系統整體的效益，並
and internal control system and reporting to the Board at least annually. For
向董事會彙報。風險管理及內部監控系統詳情
details of risk management and internal control systems, please refer to the
請參閱依利安達二零一八年度年報中「企業管治
section headed "Corporate Governance Report" in the Annual Report 2018 of
報告」部分。
Elec & Eltek.
4
