ELEC & ELTEK INTERNATIONAL COMPANY LTD

(EELT)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elec & Eltek International : ESG REPORT 2018

06/26/2019 | 10:25pm EDT

二零一八年環境、社會及管治報告

2018

ESG REPORT

CONTENTS

目錄

2

5

9

24

30

34

About the Report

關於本報告

Group Overview

集團概覽

Scope of Report

報告範圍

Response To This Report

對本報告的回應

CSR Vision

企業社會責任願景 Missions and Objectives

使命及目標

CSR Governance Structure

企業社會責任的管治架構

Stakeholder Engagement

利益相關者的參與

Materiality Assessment

重要性評估

Overview of Materiality Assessment Results

重要性評估結果概要

Environmental Protection

環境保護

Discharge and Emission Management

排放物管理

Air Pollutant Emissions

空氣污染物排放 Wastewater Discharge

廢水排放

Generation, Treatment and Recycling of Waste

廢棄物的產生、處理和回收

Consumption of Energy, Water and Packaging Materials

能源、水資源及包裝物料的使用

Other Impacts on the environment and Natural Resources

其他環境及自然資源影響

Employment

僱傭

Employment Policy

僱傭政策

Staff Activities and Benefits

員工活動及福利

Training and Development

培訓及發展

Employee Health and Occupational Safety

僱員健康及職業安全

Operations

營運

Supplier Management

供應鏈管理

Product Management and Safety

產品管理及安全

Customer Information and Intellectual Property Protection

客戶資料及知識產權保護

Anti-Corruption and Anti-Competitive Behaviour Policy

反貪污及反競爭行為政策

Community

社區

Donations and Public Welfare Activities

捐款及公益活動 Contribution to Communities

社區貢獻

ABOUT THE REPORT

關於本報告

GROUP OVERVIEW

集團概覽

Elec & Eltek International Limited ("Elec & Eltek", the "Group", or "We") is

依利安達有限公司（「依利安達」、「本集團」或

listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the

「我們」）於香港聯合交易所有限公司（「香港聯交

"Hong Kong Stock Exchange", Stock code: 1151) and the Singapore Stock

所」，香港聯交所股份代號：1151）及新加坡交

Exchange Limited (Stock code: E16.SI). We are committed to integrating

易所（新加坡交易所股份代號：E16.SI）主板上

sustainable development into our strategic planning and day-to-day operation

市。我們致力以具透明度的舉措將可持續發展

through transparent measures, with a view to delivering long-term value to

融入企業的戰略規劃及日常營運之中，務求為

stakeholders of the Group.

本集團的利益相關方創造長遠價值。

SCOPE OF REPORT

報告範圍

This Report covers the environmental, social and governance ("ESG") initiatives and performance issues related to our businesses for the period commencing on 1 January and ending on 31 December 2018 (the "reporting period" or the "FY2018").

This Report has been prepared in accordance with the Environmental, Social and Governance Report Guidelines contained in Appendix 27 to the Main Board Listing Rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

本報告涵蓋自二零一八年一月一日至十二月 三十一日期間（「報告期間」、「2018年財政年 度」）與我們的業務相關之環境、社會及管治 （「ESG」）方面的舉措及相關表現事宜。

本報告根據香港交易所主版上市規則附錄 二十七所載之環境、社會及管治報告指引而編 製。

RESPONSE TO THIS REPORT

對本報告的回應

Elec & Eltek highly values the views of all stakeholders on the measures taken

依利安達高度重視各利益相關者對本集團可

by the Group for, and our performance in relation to, sustainability. Should

持續發展措施及表現的意見。如 閣下對本

you have any questions or suggestions on this Report, please contact us

報告有任何問題或建議，請發送電子郵件至

by e-mail to ir@eleceltek.com or fax at (852) 2954 2935. Please browse

ir@eleceltek.com，或傳真至(852) 2954 2935

the Group's website (www.eleceltek.com) for further information on the

聯絡我們。如欲瞭解更多關於本集團的可

sustainability plan of the Group.

持 續 發 展 計 劃 ， 請 瀏 覽 本 集 團 官 方 網 站

(www.eleceltek.com)

For details of the financial performance of the Group and any inquiries, please

而有關本集團財務表現的詳情及任何查詢，請

carefully read the Annual Report 2018 of Elec & Eltek.

細閱依利安達二零一八年度年報。

CSR VISION

企業社會責任願景

We regard corporate social responsibility (CSR) as a part of our business

我們視企業社會責任為經營理念，強調企業發

philosophy and take into account the sustainable development of the

展的同時，能顧及社會及環境的可持續發展。

community and the environment while emphasizing corporate development.

我們的企業社會責任願景是：「打造一流企業，

Our CSR vision is "to build us into a top performer that helps establish a

構建和諧社會，促進經濟、社會、環境的和諧

harmonious society and promote well-balanced and sustainable development

與可持續發展。」

of the economy, community and environment."

2 ELEC & ELTEK INTERNATIONAL COMPANY LIMITED 依利安達集團有限公司

ABOUT THE REPORT

關於本報告

MISSIONS AND OBJECTIVES

使命及目標

We attach great importance to our responsibility to society, while taking

我們十分重視企業對社會的責任，同時顧及發

into account business development and its impact on the environment

展業務及對環境與社會的影響，並以保護環

and society. Our core values are protecting the environment, caring for

境、關愛社區、以人為本、關懷員工、公平持

communities and employees, putting people first, being fair-minded, and

正與遵行法規為我們的核心價值。

following laws and regulations.

The following are our missions and objectives in terms of environment,

以下為我們在環境、社區、僱傭及營運方面訂

community, employment, and operations:

立的使命與目標：

Reduce emissions

減少排放

Manage energy effectively

Environment

有效能源管理

環境

Save water

節約用水

Recover and recycle wastes

廢棄物回收及循環再用

Enhance a caring, eco-friendly atmosphere in community

提升社會中關愛和環保的氛圍

Produce products that contribute to community

Community

生產對社會作出貢獻的產品

社區

Promote community development

促進社區發展

Offer job opportunities

提供就業機會

Improve employee benefits and strengthen employee

training and personal development

提升員工福利、加強員工培訓和個人發展

Employment

Promote work-life balance

僱傭

提倡工作與生活平衡

Ensure employee occupational health and safety

保障職業健康及安全

Comply with laws and regulations

遵從法規

Prevent bribery and corruption

Operations

防止賄賂及貪污舞弊行為

營運

Manage supply chains effectively

有效的供應鏈管理

ESG REPORT 2018 二零一八年環境、社會及管治報告

3

ABOUT THE REPORT

關於本報告

CSR GOVERNANCE STRUCTURE

企業社會責任的管治架構

Our CSR structure consists of three major components, namely, the Board,

我們的企業社會責任架構分為3個主要組成部

a CSR working group, and an executive department. The CSR governance

分，依次為董事會、企業社會責任工作小組及

structure is shown in the table below:

執行部門。企業社會責任的管治架構可見下表：

The Board

董事會

CSR Working

Group

企業社會責任

工作小組

Executive

Department

執行部門

  • The Board shall oversee ESG matters as a whole and assumes overall responsibility for the data disclosed in this Report
  • 董事會對ESG事務作整體監督，並對此報告所披露之資料承擔整體 責任
  • It can authorise the CSR working group to perform all routine work related to CSR matters
  • 授權企業社會責任工作小組負責執行所有企業社會責任相關事宜的 日常工作
  • The CSR working group consists of the Group's management. Its powers and responsibilities include coordinating and promoting policies related to ESG:
  • 企業社會責任工作小組由集團管理層組成。工作小組的權責包括協 調及推動ESG相關政策：
    • Conducting a materiality assessment
    • 進行重要性評估
    • Collecting CSR-related information and data on a daily basis
    • 負責搜集日常企業社會責任相關的訊息及資料
    • Promoting and monitoring the implementation of policies related to ESG
    • 推動及監察ESG相關政策的實施
    • Reporting significant ESG matters to the management and the Board
    • 向管理層及董事會報告重大ESG議題
  • The executive department is responsible for promoting and implementing ESG policies on a daily basis
  • 執行部門負責推行及實施日常ESG相關政策

The Board of Elec & Eltek assumes overall responsibility for the management

依利安達董事會對環境、社會及管治的管理及

of the environment, society and governance as well as disclosures in the

其報告內的披露資料承擔整體責任。除以上提

Report. In addition to the aforesaid ESG governance structure, the Group

及的ESG管治架構外，集團亦已建立風險管理

has also established risk management and internal control systems to

及內部監控系統以識別、評估及管理與環境、

identify, assess, and manage risks related to the environment, society and

社會及管治相關的風險。董事會已設立審核委

governance. The Board has set up an Audit Committee with specific written

員會，並已書面訂明其具體職權範圍，載列董

terms of reference, setting out the duties, responsibilities, and powers

事會所委派職務與責任及所授權力。審核委員

delegated by the Board. The Audit Committee assists the Board to fulfil its

會協助董事會履行其在本集團風險管理及內部

oversight role over the Group's risk management and internal control function

監控功能上的監管角色，每年至少一次審閱及

by reviewing and evaluating the effectiveness of the overall risk management

評估風險管理及內部監控系統整體的效益，並

and internal control system and reporting to the Board at least annually. For

向董事會彙報。風險管理及內部監控系統詳情

details of risk management and internal control systems, please refer to the

請參閱依利安達二零一八年度年報中「企業管治

section headed "Corporate Governance Report" in the Annual Report 2018 of

報告」部分。

Elec & Eltek.

4 ELEC & ELTEK INTERNATIONAL COMPANY LIMITED 依利安達集團有限公司

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Elec & Eltek International Company Limited published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 02:24:10 UTC
