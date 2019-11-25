Elec & Eltek International : Extraordinary General Meeting Proxy Form

Log in
0
11/25/2019 | 04:43am EST

Elec & Eltek International Company Limited

依 利安達集團 有 限公司 *

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with Limited Liability)

Singapore Company Registration Number: 199300005H

(Hong Kong Stock Code: 1151)

(Singapore Stock Code: E16.SI)

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

PROXY FORM

Registered Office: 80 Raffles Place #33-00 UOB Plaza 1 Singapore 048624

(Please read notes overleaf carefully before completing this Proxy Form)

I/We

NRIC/Passport No./HKID No./Company Registration No.

of

(Address)

being a member(s) of Elec & Eltek International Company Limited (the "Company") hereby appoint:

NRIC/Passport

Proportion of

Name

Address

No./HKID No.

No. of Shares

Shareholding (%)

and/or (delete as appropriate)

(The next row should be completed where it is desired to appoint two (2) proxies or an alternate proxy)

Name

Address

NRIC/Passport

No. of Shares

Proportion of

No./HKID No.

Shareholding (%)

as my/our proxy/proxies to attend and to vote for me/us on my/our behalf at the extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") of the Company to be held: (a) in Hong Kong, at 23/F, Delta House, 3 On Yiu Street, Shek Mun, Shatin, New Territories, Hong Kong (for Hong Kong Shareholders); and (b) in Singapore, via video-conferencing in the Conference Room at Wangz Business Centre, The Penthouse, 7 Temasek Boulevard, #44-01 Suntec Tower One, Singapore 038987 (for Singapore Shareholders) on 16 December 2019, at 10:00 a.m., and at any adjournment thereof, for the purpose of considering and if thought fit, passing with or without modifications, the resolutions as set out in the notice convening the EGM, as hereunder indicated.

Please indicate with an "X" in the spaces provided below whether you wish your vote(s) to be cast for or against the respective resolutions as set out in the notice convening the EGM. In the absence of specific directions, the proxy/proxies may vote or abstain from voting in his/their discretion on any matter arising at the EGM.

If you wish to use all your votes "For" or "Against", please indicate with an "X" within the box provided. Otherwise, please indicate number of votes.

Voting by poll

Ordinary Resolutions

For

Against

Ordinary Resolution 1

To approve the entering into of the 2019 EPF Agreement, the transactions and the Proposed Annual Caps contemplated thereunder (as more particularly described in the notice of EGM dated 26 November 2019)

* for identification purpose only

Voting by poll

Ordinary Resolutions

For

Against

Ordinary Resolution 2

To approve the entering into of the 2019 MSP Agreement, the transactions and the Proposed Annual Caps contemplated thereunder (as more particularly described in the notice of EGM dated 26 November 2019)

Dated this

day of

2019

Total No. of Shares in

No. of Shares

CDP Register

Register of Members

Signature(s) of Member(s)/Common Seal

IMPORTANT (PLEASE READ NOTES BELOW BEFORE COMPLETING THIS PROXY FORM)

Notes:

  1. Please insert the total number of shares of the Company (the "Shares") held by you. If you have Shares entered against your name in the Depository Register (as defined in Section 130A of the Companies Act (Chapter 50 of Singapore Statutes) (the "Act")), you should insert that number of Shares. If you have Shares registered in your name in the register of members of the Company (the "Register of Members"), you should insert that number of Shares. If you have Shares entered against your name in the Depository Register and Shares registered in your name in the Register of Members, you should insert the aggregate number of Shares entered against your name in the Depository Register and registered in your name in the Register of Members. If no number of Shares is inserted, this Proxy Form will be deemed to relate to all the Shares held by you.
  2. A member entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint one (1) proxy or two (2) proxies to attend and vote on his/her behalf. Such proxy needs not be a member of the Company.
  3. Where a member appoints two (2) proxies, the Company may treat the appointment as invalid unless the member specifies the proportion of his/her shareholding (expressed as a percentage of the whole) to be represented by each proxy.
  4. This Proxy Form appointing a proxy or proxies must be under the hand of the appointor or his attorney duly authorised in writing. Where this Proxy Form is executed by a corporation, it must be executed either under its common seal or under the hand of any officer or attorney duly authorised.
  5. Where this Proxy Form is signed on behalf of the appointor or by an attorney, the power of attorney (or other authority) or a duly certified true copy thereof must (failing previous registration with the Company) be lodged with this Proxy Form, failing which this Proxy Form may be treated as invalid.
  6. A corporation which is a member of the Company may authorise by resolution of its directors or other governing body, such person as it thinks fit to act as its representative at the EGM in accordance with Section 179 of the Act. The representative attending the EGM must produce evidence of his/her authority.
  7. Whether or not you intend to attend the meeting, you are requested to complete this Proxy Form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the registered office of the Company at 80 Raffles Place, #33-00 UOB Plaza 1, Singapore 048624 (for Singapore Shareholders) or the office of the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (for Hong Kong Shareholders) as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the EGM or any adjournment thereof in order for the proxy or proxies to be entitled to attend and vote at the EGM.
  8. The Company shall be entitled to reject this Proxy Form if it is incomplete, improperly completed, illegible or where the true intentions of the appointor are not ascertainable from the instructions of the appointor specified in this Proxy Form. In addition, in the case of members of the Company whose Shares are entered against their names in the Depository Register, the Company may reject any Proxy Form deposited if such members are not shown to have Shares entered against their names in the Depository Register forty-eight (48) hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM as certified by The Central Depository (Pte) Limited to the Company.
  9. Completion and return of this Proxy Form by a member of the Company does not preclude him/her from attending and voting in person at the EGM if he/she so wishes, and in such event, this Proxy Form shall be deemed to be revoked.
  10. Terms and expressions not defined herein shall have the same meanings ascribed to them in the Circular to the Shareholders dated 26 November 2019.

Personal Data Privacy:

By submitting this Proxy Form, the member of the Company accepts and agrees to the personal data privacy terms set out in the Notice of the EGM dated 26 November 2019.

Elec & Eltek International Company Limited published this content on 25 November 2019
