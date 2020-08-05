Elec & Eltek International : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT ON SETTLEMENT EXCHANGE RATE FOR ACCEPTANCES BY SINGAPORE SHAREHOLDERS FROM 28 JULY 2020 TO 30 JULY 2020

Further updates on the Settlement Exchange Rate applicable to further acceptances of the Offer Shares which are registered in the Depository Register will be announced in accordance with the definition of the Settlement Exchange Rate in the Composite Document.

THE HONG KONG SHAREHOLDERS

The cash consideration payable to the Hong Kong Shareholders who have validly accepted the Offer on 28 July 2020, 29 July 2020, and 30 July 2020 in respect of the Offer Shares which are registered in the register of members of E&E in Hong Kong is expected to be paid by way of cheque to be despatched (by ordinary post) no later than 6 August 2020, 7 August 2020, and 10 August 2020 respectively (i.e. no later than the seventh Hong Kong Business Day or Singapore Business Day, whichever is earlier, after the relevant Hong Kong Shareholders have validly accepted the Offer). For Hong Kong Shareholders who have validly accepted the Offer subsequent to 30 July 2020 in respect of the Offer Shares which are registered in the register of members of E&E in Hong Kong, the cash consideration is expected to be paid by way of cheque to be despatched (by ordinary post) no later than the seventh Hong Kong Business Day or Singapore Business Day (whichever is earlier) after such valid acceptance. Such Hong Kong Shareholders will receive cash consideration of HK$17.76 for every Offer Share, subject to deduction of seller's ad valorem stamp duty payable in Hong Kong.

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of E&E comprises Ms. Stephanie Cheung Wai Lin and Mr. Chang Wing Yiu as executive directors; and Mr. Stanley Chung Wai Cheong, Mr. Ong Shen Chieh, and Mr. Kong Tze Wing as independent non-executive directors.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Cheung Kwok Wing, Mr. Chang Wing Yiu, and Mr. Cheung Kwok Ping are the directors of the Offeror.

