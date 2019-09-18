Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Elecosoft PLC    ELCO   GB0003081246

ELECOSOFT PLC

(ELCO)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/18 08:38:32 am
77.75 GBp   +1.63%
09:12aELECOSOFT : Grupo Residencial builds on large residential project success with Powerproject
PU
08/07ELECOSOFT : Trading Update
PU
07/30ELECOSOFT : celebrates 80 years
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Elecosoft : Grupo Residencial builds on large residential project success with Powerproject

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 09:12am EDT

Grupo Residencial has been building communities in Panama since 1984. It is now building thousands of high-quality homes on two significant sites to the east and west of the Panama Canal. Efficient planning of activities at scale helps ensure consistent on time delivery of new homes ready for immediate sale and occupancy.

The company uses Powerproject from Elecosoft to help it schedule activities, and Site Progress Mobile to help it manage the progress of a large number of sub-contractors. Together these are transforming its ability to see, manage and report on its construction projects.

'Before, having 42 houses to prepare for move-in dates might take us 6-7 months. Now we're doing it in 4-5 months. It has shaved off a lot of time from the whole process.'

True picture of progress

With the progress on many plots to manage simultaneously, keeping an up-to-date picture of that progress from across a large site was previously a huge headache. Grupo Residencial is using Site Progress Mobile to input real-time updates into Powerproject.

The company has a proven business model that is now aided by Powerproject to support its planning and Site Progress Mobile to help maintain a constant accurate view of progress. There seems little doubt that the company will expand and go from strength to strength.

'The Site Progress Mobile app is really a game-changer. It has made a huge difference because it has allowed us to be up to date much more frequently and anticipate issues before they happen.'

Disclaimer

Elecosoft plc published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 13:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELECOSOFT PLC
09:12aELECOSOFT : Grupo Residencial builds on large residential project success with P..
PU
08/07ELECOSOFT : Trading Update
PU
07/30ELECOSOFT : celebrates 80 years
PU
07/16ELECOSOFT : Achieves Supplier Status on G-Cloud 11 Framework
PU
06/11ELECOSOFT : Powerproject helps Bloor Homes drive nation-wide transparency and ef..
PU
05/31ELECOSOFT : Result of Scrip Dividend
PU
04/29ELECOSOFT : Powerproject XV available today
PU
04/12ELECOSOFT : Notice of AGM & Publication of 2018 Annual Report
PU
04/11ELECOSOFT : Bidcon climate module selected by Swedish Housing Board
PU
03/28ELECOSOFT PLC : Ex-dividend day for Cash amount paid with the scrip issue offere..
FA
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 27,0 M
EBIT 2019 4,76 M
Net income 2019 2,60 M
Finance 2019 0,15 M
Yield 2019 1,08%
P/E ratio 2019 23,9x
P/E ratio 2020 21,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,29x
EV / Sales2020 2,03x
Capitalization 62,1 M
Chart ELECOSOFT PLC
Duration : Period :
Elecosoft PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECOSOFT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 93,00  GBp
Last Close Price 76,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 21,6%
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Henry B. Ketteley Executive Chairman
Jonathan Albert Hunter Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Benjamin Moralee Director & Finance Director
Serena Lang Non-Executive Deputy Chairman
Erik Anders Karlsson Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECOSOFT PLC11.68%77
ORACLE CORPORATION17.10%173 854
SAP AG24.54%142 868
INTUIT36.42%69 840
SERVICENOW INC48.30%49 499
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.47.47%20 601
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group