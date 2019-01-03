Log in
ELECOSOFT PLC    ELCO   GB0003081246

ELECOSOFT PLC (ELCO)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/03 05:35:16 pm
68 GBp   -0.73%
News 
News

Elecosoft : Mortenson to speak at Construction CPM Conference 2019

01/03/2019 | 05:39pm CET

[Attachment] From 20-23 January we will be attending the Construction CPM Conference at the Sheraton San Diego Resort and Marina. Tim Johnson of Mortenson will be speaking about why they selected Powerproject.

This session is on Wednesday 23rd January at 9:25 AM:

Why an ENR Top 20 Contractor switched to Powerproject

Mortenson Construction switched to Powerproject for all our Wind Energy projects. This session will demonstrate the unique features of Powerproject that make it more nimble, more accurate, and easier to use than other scheduling tools. Topics will include schedule organization, easy resequencing of work, resource loading, mobile app for progress reporting, Line of Balance view, and others. Presented by Tim Johnson and Amy Bretzke of Mortenson Construction.

Click here to register.

Other Elecosoft presentations at the CPM Conference

  • Sunday 20th January
    Free Powerproject training day: A Jump Start into Powerproject for Schedulers.
    Click here to reserve your place.
  • Monday 21st January at 11:10 AM
    An Introduction to Powerproject as a Scheduling Tool for Planners, presented by Megan DePoty showing how Powerproject makes scheduling easier and more cost effective.

Disclaimer

Elecosoft plc published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 16:38:01 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 22,3 M
EBIT 2018 3,76 M
Net income 2018 1,70 M
Debt 2018 900 M
Yield 2018 1,09%
P/E ratio 2018 31,14
P/E ratio 2019 17,56
EV / Sales 2018 43,0x
EV / Sales 2019 8,26x
Capitalization 56,0 M
Chart ELECOSOFT PLC
Duration : Period :
Elecosoft PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECOSOFT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Henry B. Ketteley Executive Chairman
Jonathan Albert Hunter Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Benjamin Moralee Director & Finance Director
Serena Lang Non-Executive Deputy Chairman
Erik Anders Karlsson Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECOSOFT PLC0.00%70
ORACLE CORPORATION0.00%162 291
SAP0.09%121 506
INTUIT-1.21%50 467
SERVICENOW INC0.15%31 973
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-2.65%13 278
