Elecosoft : Mortenson to speak at Construction CPM Conference 2019

[Attachment] From 20-23 January we will be attending the Construction CPM Conference at the Sheraton San Diego Resort and Marina. Tim Johnson of Mortenson will be speaking about why they selected Powerproject.

This session is on Wednesday 23rd January at 9:25 AM:

Why an ENR Top 20 Contractor switched to Powerproject

Mortenson Construction switched to Powerproject for all our Wind Energy projects. This session will demonstrate the unique features of Powerproject that make it more nimble, more accurate, and easier to use than other scheduling tools. Topics will include schedule organization, easy resequencing of work, resource loading, mobile app for progress reporting, Line of Balance view, and others. Presented by Tim Johnson and Amy Bretzke of Mortenson Construction.

Click here to register.

Other Elecosoft presentations at the CPM Conference