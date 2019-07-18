Electra Private Equity : Bramson bids goodbye to Electra, Sherborne's Welker to join board

Bramson, who has served as a director since 2015, was also the company's Chief Executive between 2016 and 2017, and was chiefly responsible for a sweeping overhaul of the firm's investment portfolio and governance.

Bramson has been replaced on the Electra board by Sherborne Investors partner Stephen Welker, who has been a non-executive director of TGI Fridays, an Electra company, since 2017. Sherborne currently have around a 30% stake in Electra.

The self-styled turnaround specialist, Sherborne currently holds a 5 percent stake in British bank Barclays.

Earlier this year, Bramson lost a bid to join the lender's board and kickstart a plan to boost shareholder returns by making radical cuts to its investment bank.

