Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Electra Private Equity Plc    ELTA   GB0003085445

ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY PLC

(ELTA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Electra Private Equity : Bramson bids goodbye to Electra, Sherborne's Welker to join board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 04:20am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Activist investor Edward Bramson is resigning from the board of Electra to focus on other commitments after leading a four-year transformation of the British private equity firm.

Bramson, who has served as a director since 2015, was also the company's Chief Executive between 2016 and 2017, and was chiefly responsible for a sweeping overhaul of the firm's investment portfolio and governance.

Bramson has been replaced on the Electra board by Sherborne Investors partner Stephen Welker, who has been a non-executive director of TGI Fridays, an Electra company, since 2017. Sherborne currently have around a 30% stake in Electra.

The self-styled turnaround specialist, Sherborne currently holds a 5 percent stake in British bank Barclays.

Earlier this year, Bramson lost a bid to join the lender's board and kickstart a plan to boost shareholder returns by making radical cuts to its investment bank.

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Rachel Armstrong)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -0.14% 155.4 Delayed Quote.3.49%
ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY PLC 2.59% 357 Delayed Quote.-13.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY PLC
04:20aELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY : Bramson bids goodbye to Electra, Sherborne's Welker to ..
RE
06/21ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY : Half-year Report
PR
03/14ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY PLC : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
2018ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY PLC : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
2018ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY : Declaration of Dividend
PU
2018ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY : Results of General Meeting
PU
2018ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY : confirms completion of the sale of its interest in Phot..
PU
2018TGI Fridays UK on the block as private equity owner plans sell off
RE
2018ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY : Agreement for the sale of the larger non-controlled ass..
PU
2018ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY : Britain's Electra Private Equity ends buyout talks
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3,00 M
EBIT 2019 -4,00 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 3,00 M
Yield 2019 120%
P/E ratio 2019 -33,3x
P/E ratio 2020 -44,4x
EV / Sales2019 43,5x
EV / Sales2020 43,5x
Capitalization 134 M
Chart ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY PLC
Duration : Period :
Electra Private Equity Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 407,00  GBp
Last Close Price 348,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 17,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Neil Anthony Johnson Executive Chairman
Gavin Maxwell Manson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger Kitson Perkin Senior Independent Director
Edward John Bramson Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian Brindle Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY PLC-13.43%166
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS56.79%0
EAGLE POINT CREDIT COMPANY INC25.26%0
TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP35.72%0
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION10.77%0
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP22.86%0
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About