Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp    SOLO   CA2848492054

ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES CORP

(SOLO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Electra Meccanica Announces First SOLO EV Owner Reaches 20,000 Kilometer Milestone

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 08:32am EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electra Meccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) (“Electra Meccanica” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, today announced that the company’s first SOLO EV owner, Leona Greene of Green’s & Beans Deli in New Westminster, BC, has reached the 20,000 Kilometers driven milestone in her first two years of ownership.

The deli-owner has been driving her all-electric 1st generation SOLO as her primary vehicle since 2017, using it as a delivery and commuter vehicle due to its highly efficient and cost-effective design. Reaching the 20,000 Kilometer milestone validates Electra Meccanica’s previous testing and was achieved primarily by daily product deliveries for the deli business around the greater New Westminster area.

“I’m very pleased with my SOLO, which has become such an important part of my life,” said Leona Greene, Owner of Green’s & Beans Deli. “The low operating cost of my SOLO has allowed me to increase my savings as I continue scale my business. I drive it daily and have been thrilled with its reliability, minimal environmental impact, and the fact that it makes my commute fun.”

“We are proud to see Leona Greene achieve the 2-year, 20,000 Kilometer milestone in her SOLO and we’re excited that other early adopters are also enjoying their SOLOs,” said Jerry Kroll, CEO of Electra Meccanica. “As seen in Leona’s case, SOLOs are proving to be popular delivery vehicles, whether that be in courier or product delivery applications. Dependable and cost-effective, SOLO EVs are the ideal last-mile delivery solution, as evidenced by our partnerships with tier-1 convenience stores, product manufacturers like Apollo Energy Gum and others. We look forward to delivering fleets of SOLO EVs in the future to innovative, forward-thinking companies.”

About Electra Meccanica Vehicles Corp.
Electra Meccanica is a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles. The Company builds the innovative, all-electric SOLO, a single passenger vehicle developed to revolutionize the way people commute, as well as the Tofino, an elegant high-performance two-seater electric roadster sports car. Both vehicles are tuned for the ultimate driving experience while making your commute more efficient, cost-effective and environmentally friendly. Intermeccanica, a subsidiary of Electra Meccanica, has successfully been building high-end specialty cars for 60 years. For more information, visit www.electrameccanica.com.

Forward Looking Statements
Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as “expects”, “intends”, “is expected”, “potential”, “suggests” or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Media Contacts: 
Sean Mahoney
Electra Meccanica Media (U.S.)
310-867-0670
sean@electrameccanica.com

Chris Thatcher
212.999.5585
cthatcher@5wpr.com

Investor Relations:
Greg Falesnik
Managing Director
MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 385-6449 
greg.falesnik@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES
08:32aElectra Meccanica Announces First SOLO EV Owner Reaches 20,000 Kilometer Mile..
GL
06/20Electra Meccanica Appoints Auto Industry Executive Paul Rivera as New Chief E..
GL
05/07Electra Meccanica Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
05/06Electra Meccanica Obtains Vehicle Consumer Rebate Designation From California..
GL
04/29Electra Meccanica Granted Patent in China for Proprietary Battery Cartridge D..
GL
04/12Electra Meccanica to Showcase SOLO Electric Vehicle at Advanced Clean Transpo..
GL
04/02Electra Meccanica and Apollo Brands™ to Collaborate on Colorado Distrib..
GL
03/27Electra Meccanica Announces Closing of $12.0 Million Registered Direct Offeri..
GL
03/18Electra Meccanica to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences in New York
GL
03/07ELECTRA MECCANICA TO PRESENT AT THE : 40 p.m. Eastern Time
GL
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2019 3,49 M
EBIT 2019 -22,1 M
Net income 2019 -36,5 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,51x
P/E ratio 2020 -6,91x
Capi. / Sales2019 29,8x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,20x
Capitalization 104 M
Chart ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES CORP
Duration : Period :
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,91  $
Last Close Price 2,82  
Spread / Highest target 113%
Spread / Average Target 110%
Spread / Lowest Target 103%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jerry M. Kroll Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Henry R. Reisner President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Baljinder Bhullar Chief Financial Officer
Shaun Greffard Independent Director
Robert Tarzwell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES CORP164.79%106
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP11.81%179 048
VOLKSWAGEN AG11.00%86 498
DAIMLER AG1.33%56 196
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY17.67%54 509
BMW AG ST-5.71%47 561
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About