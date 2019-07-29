Log in
Electra Meccanica Engages Top-Tier Automotive Public Relations Firm, jmpr

07/29/2019

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electra Meccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) (“Meccanica”) a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, has engaged jmpr, a division of imre, as its public relations agency.

jmpr brings Meccanica over 40 years of experience within the automotive and transportation lifestyle industries, as well as extensive relationships with industry leaders, influencers and consumer decision makers. jmpr maintains a robust clientele list throughout the ever-evolving automotive industry, which includes leading companies such as INFINITI, Airstream, Galpin Motors, Meguiar's, Recaro and American Flat Track, among others.

Currently, Meccanica is in the process of ramping up mass-scale production of its all-electric, single passenger SOLO vehicle at their strategic partner’s manufacturing facility in Chongqing, China. As a part of this ramp-up, Meccanica will be leveraging jmpr's media relations, event planning and communications capabilities while also implementing digital marketing and brand building programs for a fully integrated marketing campaign.

To learn more about Meccanica, please visit www.electrameccanica.com. To learn more about jmpr, a division of imre, please visit www.jmpublicrelations.com.

About jmpr, a division of imre
Acquired by imre in 2018, jmpr has been heavily involved in the automotive, lifestyle and aftermarket industries for more than 40 years. The agency currently works with clients such as INFINITI, Airstream, Galpin Motors, Meguiar's, Recaro and American Flat Track and many others. This adds to imre's roster of clients including PepsiCo, Dickies, AstraZeneca, T. Rowe Price, Under Armour, STIHL, Pfizer and NFL; among many more. The agency has offices in Baltimore, Los Angeles and New York City.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.
Electrameccanica is a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles. The Company builds the innovative, all-electric SOLO, a single passenger vehicle developed to revolutionize the way people commute, while the Tofino, an elegant high-performance two-seater electric roadster sports car, is currently in the design stage. Both vehicles are tuned for the ultimate driving experience while making your commute more efficient, cost-effective and environmentally friendly. Intermeccanica, a subsidiary of Electrameccanica, has successfully been building high-end specialty cars for 60 years. For more information, visit www.electrameccanica.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as “expects”, “intends”, “is expected”, “potential”, “suggests” or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Media Contacts:
Sean Mahoney
Electra Meccanica Media (U.S.)
310-867-0670
sean@electrameccanica.com

Sanaz Marbley
jmpr, a division of imre
(213) 289-9190
smarbley@jmpr.com

Investor Relations:
Greg Falesnik
Managing Director
MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 385-6449
greg.falesnik@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 3,49 M
EBIT 2019 -22,1 M
Net income 2019 -36,5 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,63x
P/E ratio 2020 -9,10x
Capi. / Sales2019 39,3x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,90x
Capitalization 137 M
Chart ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES CORP
Duration : Period :
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,91  CAD
Last Close Price 3,71  CAD
Spread / Highest target 61,5%
Spread / Average Target 59,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 54,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jerry M. Kroll Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Henry R. Reisner President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Baljinder Bhullar Chief Financial Officer
Shaun Greffard Independent Director
Robert Tarzwell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES CORP164.96%104
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP15.71%185 846
VOLKSWAGEN AG11.76%87 445
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY21.88%57 828
DAIMLER AG5.37%57 549
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%49 505
