Electra Meccanica Engages Top-Tier Automotive Public Relations Firm, jmpr

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electra Meccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) (“Meccanica”) a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, has engaged jmpr, a division of imre, as its public relations agency.



jmpr brings Meccanica over 40 years of experience within the automotive and transportation lifestyle industries, as well as extensive relationships with industry leaders, influencers and consumer decision makers. jmpr maintains a robust clientele list throughout the ever-evolving automotive industry, which includes leading companies such as INFINITI, Airstream, Galpin Motors, Meguiar's, Recaro and American Flat Track, among others.

Currently, Meccanica is in the process of ramping up mass-scale production of its all-electric, single passenger SOLO vehicle at their strategic partner’s manufacturing facility in Chongqing, China. As a part of this ramp-up, Meccanica will be leveraging jmpr's media relations, event planning and communications capabilities while also implementing digital marketing and brand building programs for a fully integrated marketing campaign.

To learn more about Meccanica, please visit www.electrameccanica.com . To learn more about jmpr, a division of imre, please visit www.jmpublicrelations.com .

About jmpr, a division of imre

Acquired by imre in 2018, jmpr has been heavily involved in the automotive, lifestyle and aftermarket industries for more than 40 years. The agency currently works with clients such as INFINITI, Airstream, Galpin Motors, Meguiar's, Recaro and American Flat Track and many others. This adds to imre's roster of clients including PepsiCo, Dickies, AstraZeneca, T. Rowe Price, Under Armour, STIHL, Pfizer and NFL; among many more. The agency has offices in Baltimore, Los Angeles and New York City.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.

Electrameccanica is a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles. The Company builds the innovative, all-electric SOLO, a single passenger vehicle developed to revolutionize the way people commute, while the Tofino, an elegant high-performance two-seater electric roadster sports car, is currently in the design stage. Both vehicles are tuned for the ultimate driving experience while making your commute more efficient, cost-effective and environmentally friendly. Intermeccanica, a subsidiary of Electrameccanica, has successfully been building high-end specialty cars for 60 years. For more information, visit www.electrameccanica.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as “expects”, “intends”, “is expected”, “potential”, “suggests” or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Media Contacts:

Sean Mahoney

Electra Meccanica Media (U.S.)

310-867-0670

sean@electrameccanica.com

Sanaz Marbley

jmpr, a division of imre

(213) 289-9190

smarbley@jmpr.com