ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES CORP (SOLO)
Electra Meccanica to Host Virtual Roadshow Webinar on February 13th at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time

01/30/2019 | 08:32am EST

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electra Meccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) (“Electra Meccanica” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, today announced that it will host a virtual roadshow webinar on February 13, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific time. 

Jerry Kroll, Founder and CEO of Electra Meccanica, will be presenting an overview of the business model and growth initiatives. The webinar will be accompanied by a presentation and followed by a question and answer session, which can be accessed via the webcast link or dial-in numbers below.

To access the webinar, please use the following information:

Date: Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Time: 8:30 a.m. Pacific time (11:30 a.m. Eastern time)
Dial-in: 1-866-575-6539
International Dial-in: 1-323-994-2082
Conference Code: 2519222
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=132877

A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will run through February 27th, 2019 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 2519222. The replay can also be viewed through the webinar webcast link above.

About Electra Meccanica Vehicles Corp.              
Electra Meccanica is a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles. The Company builds the innovative, all-electric SOLO, a single passenger vehicle developed to revolutionize the way people commute, as well as the Tofino, an elegant high-performance two seater electric roadster sports car. Both vehicles are tuned for the ultimate driving experience while making your commute more efficient, cost-effective and environmentally friendly. Intermeccanica, a subsidiary of Electra Meccanica, has successfully been building high-end specialty cars for 59 years. For more information, visit www.electrameccanica.com.

Forward Looking Statements
Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as “expects”, “intends”, “is expected”, “potential”, “suggests” or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Media Contact:
Sean Mahoney 
(310) 867-0670  
sean@ElectraMeccanica.com

Investor Relations:        
Greg Falesnik    
Managing Director          
MZ Group - MZ North America 
(949) 385-6449  
greg.falesnik@mzgroup.us 
www.mzgroup.us

ECCTF Logo.jpg


